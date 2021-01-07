Dean Wedul, of Lakeville, right of center, lifts his drink with friends at the bar at Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Lisa Monet Zarza, owner of Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, and Alibi at Froggy Bottoms in Northfield, is part of a group of businesses that reopened in defiance of Gov. Walz’s order that closed for indoor service for bars and restaurants. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)