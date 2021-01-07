A Dakota County judge has found Alibi Drinkery of Lakeville in contempt of court for willfully violating the court’s Dec. 31, 2020 temporary injunction that required it to close temporarily for indoor, on-premises dining and abide by Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The court also ordered that beginning Thursday a $3,000 fine would be imposed for every day Alibi violates the injunction and executive order.
The court wrote that “the state has established by a preponderance of the evidence that defendant willfully disobeyed this court’s order for temporary injunction and is in constructive civil contempt.” It found that that Alibi “intentionally and purposefully is violating” the court’s Dec. 31 temporary injunction, “is fully aware of these restrictions and is flagrantly in violation of the orders.”
In a Jan. 5 hearing, Alibi’s owner, Lisa Monet Zarza, admitted in open court that Alibi had continued to provide indoor on-premises dining through the New Year’s weekend in violation of Walz’s executive orders and in defiance of the court’s Dec. 31 temporary injunction that ordered it to stop doing so. Numerous media outlets reported the same. The court today found “no dispute” that this was the case.
Zarza operates a second restaurant, Alibi Drinkery at Froggy Bottoms, in Northfield.
The court ordered Alibi to pay a fine of $3,000 per day each day that it is open for indoor dining in violation of the executive orders and temporary injunction, effective today. In imposing a fine for civil contempt higher than that authorized in Minnesota law, the court noted that “a minimal fine would not lead to compliance with the injunction and would likely result in further spread of COVID-19.”
The court also wrote: "This court’s orders and the executive orders were issued for several purposes, including preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, to protect the capacity of our health care system and hospitals, etc. The increased hospitalizations due to the virus place an extra burden on hospitals and emergency rooms such that hospitals may not be able to provide care for other, non-COVID emergency health needs, such as victims of car crashes and heart attack patients. Each day that the defendant remains in violation of the injunction, the health and welfare of the public are at risk and are being irreparably harmed."
Attorney General Keith Ellison thanked the court , saying “I am grateful that the court recognized the severity of the pandemic and the harm that Alibi’s flagrant violation of the law is causing Minnesotans. I take no joy in seeking sanctions, but I will not shirk from my responsibility to uphold the law and the Governor’s executive orders in order to save Minnesotans’ lives, particularly in the face willful and repeated violations.”
On Dec. 17, 2020, Ellison’s office filed a lawsuit and motion for temporary restraining order against Alibi Drinkery for alleging multiple violations of the temporary ban on indoor, on-premises dining. The following day the court granted the temporary restraining order.
On Dec. 31, the court issued a temporary injunction requiring the establishment to remain temporarily closed for indoor, on-premises dining through Jan. 10, 2021. When Alibi indicated that same day that it would defy the temporary injunction, Ellison’s office filed a motion for contempt of court, which the court granted Thursday.
The court also denied Alibi’s motion to rescind its temporary injunction.