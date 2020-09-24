Adam Weeks, who was running for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District as the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate, has died, a party official told the Reformer.
Dennis Schuller, Legal Marijuana Now Party treasurer, confirmed Weeks’s death and said a statement from the family would be coming soon. He said Weeks was “passionate in his pursuit and we’ll miss him.”
A cause of death was not immediately reported.
Weeks is a 2000 Northfield High School graduate.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that Week's death pushes off the CD2 election until February.
“I want to offer condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Weeks," Simon wrote in a prepared statement. "The loss of any of us is a tragedy, and that’s felt especially in someone who has put his energy into a campaign to serve in public office. The law is clear on what happens next. If a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day; a special election will be held for that office on the second Tuesday of February (February 9, 2021).”
Under Minnesota law, a major political party like Legal Marijuana Now could nominate a new candidate and a special election would be triggered
“In the case of a vacancy in nomination for a partisan office that occurs after the 79th day before the general election, the general election ballot shall remain unchanged, but the county and state canvassing boards must not certify the vote totals for that office from the general election, and the office must be filled at a special election,” according to state statute.
Weeks was a farmer in Goodhue County, according to his biography posted on his campaign website. He also has expressed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, saying on his campaign platform that “you need to strongly consider that the drug war is the weapon that police use most often to harass minorities.”
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, reacted to the news.
“I was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Adam Weeks’ passing earlier this week,” Craig said. “Cheryl and I are praying for the Weeks family during this difficult time.”
Tyler Kistner, the GOP-endorsed candidate seeking to unseat Craig, also expressed condolences in a statement.
“I am saddened to hear that Adam Weeks has passed away,” Kistner said. Adam was a passionate advocate for the causes he believed in, and he will he missed by all those who knew him. We will be praying for Adam and his family and friends as they go through this difficult time.”
I live in CD2. What should I do?
Eligible voters in the 2nd Congressional district should continue to vote. If you have already voted absentee, either in person at your county elections office or by mail, you do not need to request a new ballot. Ballots will not be changed prior to the Nov. 3 election. While the 2nd Congressional District race will still appear on the ballot, the votes in that race will not be counted.
The Office has reached out to local elections officials with guidance on sharing information about next steps for the February 2021 special election.