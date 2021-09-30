The way people call Northfield home is about to change.
A law firm working on behalf of the city is designing an overhaul of the rental ordinances in order to rebalance power from favoring landlords to helping out both them and tenants. The firm, Flaherty and Hood, also wants to reform the city ordinances that affect property owners, changing the way nuisance homes are handled within Northfield.
Attorney Alissa Harrington presented to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Tuesday on the draft versions of changes to the city’s housing ordinances. Too many of them are ineffectual, vague or antiquated, she said. Tenants and non-tenants can’t make anonymous complaints about rental properties. City inspectors are not empowered to deal with common, modern problems like mold or insects.
“The code was written quite a number of years ago, so the standards of care don’t really address some of the most common issues that we hear,” Harrington said.
There’s even still Northfield rules on the books designed to protect against the evils of “houses of ill fame” and “bawdy-houses” which lead to an interesting moment where Harrington had to explain to HRA commissioners what those terms meant. That is, a brothel.
Harrington said the firm’s work suggests a new way of classifying rental property licenses which takes their size into account. Instead of a one-size-fits-all model like what currently exists, Harrington said there ought to be a three-tier classification system which divides the number of apartment units on a given property by the number of violations. Type 1 properties are the most compliant, and have licenses that last for a relatively long time, whereas Type 3 properties are the least compliant, with shorter licensing term lengths and thus more inspections.
She gave a Harry Potter-inspired example to illustrate the concept. Say there’s two rental apartment complexes: Gryffindor Gate with 10 units and 15 violations, and Slytherin Stables with five units and 10 violations.
Gryffindor would have 1.5 violations/unit which would put them in the Type 1 category with a two-year license, but Slytherin would have 2 violations/unit which would stick in them Type 2, with a one-year licensing period.
HRA members suggested fine tuning the process even further by assigning different weights to different violations. Chair Brent Nystrom asked whether, when the new system was put into effect, landlords would be judged for their prior history of violations or if they would get a clean slate.
“As we’ve been told multiple times, there are lots of great landlords in Northfield, and some that aren’t so great,” he said.
Harrington responded by saying that landlords would all start at zero violations until the first opportunity for inspection comes up when they wish to renew their license. That way, everyone starts on a level playing field, she said.
These discussions are still an early part of the process. The City Council needs to review the proposed changes and discuss them with resident stakeholders and the HRA. Then, the formal ordinance change process would begin.