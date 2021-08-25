The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District has selected Dan and Erin Honken as the 2021 Outstanding Conservationists for Rice County.
The Honkens will be honored at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Annual Convention this December along with other outstanding conservationist award winners from across the state.
The outstanding conservationist award recognizes individuals, conservation organizations, or others for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources.
The Honkens have implemented conservation practices on their farm near Circle Lake for over 20 years. Currently, Dan operates a 140 cow/calf beef operation, while Erin grows flowers for local consumers through a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program.
In 1994, the Honkens took over the farm from Dan’s father and began using conservation by turning seventy acres of highly erodible land into pasture. The Honkens use conservation tillage on the farm by planting no-till soybeans and using minimum tillage when planting corn.
For the past seven years, the Honkens have been planting cover crops. Last year Dan no-till planted 200 acres of winter cereal rye, radish, and turnips. He also interseeded 189 acres of cover crops into corn through the Rice SWCD’s custom interseeding program. The Honken’s pasture their beef cattle on the cover crops in the fall and spring and also harvest part of the covers for feed.
The Honkens have also been experimenting with Kernza, a perennial cover crop that produces a grain that can be harvested. Working with the University of Minnesota and Clean River Partners, the Honkens are planting twenty-two acres of Kernza through the Soil Health Income Protection Program.
The University of Minnesota is studying the effect of grazing cattle on the Kernza. If Kernza gets too dense, it doesn’t produce as much grain. The study will compare a grazed field to an ungrazed field and determine if grazing keeps density levels at an optimal growth to maintain the production of the grain.
Dan rotates the cattle across his pastures and also plants multi-species seed mixes to provide quality pasture for his cattle and habitat for pollinators. He also constructed a feedlot dike and diversion to filter feedlot runoff and prevent it from entering surrounding wetland areas.
The Honkens have also turned to solar power to reduce their carbon footprint and save electricity on the farm. This past year they installed solar panels on their barn roof. They also use passive solar energy by using a system of black barrels filled with water which captures heat energy in their greenhouse during the day and releases it at night to provide heat for the plants.
Finally, the Honkens have a 23-acre wetland restoration and prairie planting enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program that provides high-quality habitat for Rice County wildlife. In addition to controlled burns on the easement, they have interseeded native prairie to improve habitat.
While the farm keeps the Honkens extremely busy, it hasn’t stopped them from helping their neighbors and landlords with their conservation projects. Over the years, Dan has helped them plant food plots and no-till prairie native plants in their CRP fields.
Erin and Dan believe the practices they have implemented have greatly improved their soil health. “We want to keep our topsoil healthy so that when we do plant something in the ground, we have a better success rate of plant growth,” Erin said.
“Conservation on the farm is important to me because I want to leave the land better than I got it,” Dan said. “I might not see a return from all that we are doing, but it is the right thing to do” he continued.