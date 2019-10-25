A consultant on Thursday recommended the Northfield Economic Development Authority provide access to capital and employ enhanced outreach and awareness to minority- and immigrant-owned businesses in the community.
The recommendations were part of an approximately 30-page report presented to the EDA by Strong & Starlike Founder and CEO Tisidra Jones. The report came after the EDA approved a $10,900 contract with the consulting firm in May to measure areas of needed improvement.
The firm recommended the council provide access to capital for minority-owned and immigrant-owned businesses through microgrants and existing grant and loan programs, increase accessibility and connection by improving communication and relationship-building with communities and within the city, and provide technical support to the businesses through strategic partnerships.
Seventy-five percent of those engaged in a survey included in the report said they had experienced barriers in starting and running their business in Northfield. The report found 62.5% of business owners engaged said they had felt isolated, unsupported stereotyped and/or discriminated against in Northfield.
"Examples included conduct by the community at large, but also interactions with city of Northfield staff," the report stated.
Among the recommendations made by the business owners in outreach during the process included increasing representation of minority and immigrant communities in city leadership, increasing city advertising of local minority-owned businesses, providing access to legal advice or resources for businesses facing discrimination and creating a multi-lingual business plan checklist and guide to services that support the businesses on how to start up in Northfield.
Part of the reason cited for conducting the study is the expected population growth of minority groups in the next 25 years. It is estimated the United States will become a majority minority country by 2045. The pace of growth in Northfield of non-white residents has far surpassed the rate of the city's white population since 2000. An estimated one in eight Northfielders also speak a language other than English in their home.
The city previously passed a resolution affirming its commitment to be a safe, inclusive and welcoming community.
EDA Board member Britt Ackerman said easy barriers the city could reduce include translating city documents and making minority-owned businesses more aware that the city supports them.
EDA Board member and Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell said she hopes small businesses can find other mentors and work together to grow their companies. She said people must understand that everyone holds biases and ensure all groups are represented to help overcome prejudice.
EDA Board member and Northfield City Councilor Jessica Peterson White said the Northfield Enterprise Center and Chamber of Commerce are two organizations that could place a greater emphasis on reaching out to businesses that reflect the changing demographics of the local economy.
“This is incredibly useful,” she said of the report. “It is a very rich report.”
Jones said other smaller cities that have undergone similar evaluations include St. James and Worthington.