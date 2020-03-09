Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, has introduced a series of bipartisan bills designed to encourage single-family home construction amidst a widespread housing shortage.
Draheim, who owns a Weichert Realtors branch in Mankato along with other businesses, was tapped to chair the Senate Select Committee on Home Ownership last spring. Previously, he was appointed to serve on the Governor’s Task Force on Housing.
That committee, created by then-Gov. Mark Dayton, released a report in summer of 2018 detailing the challenges Minnesota faces in the realm of affordable housing. According to the report, more than 500,000 Minnesotans struggle to afford quality housing.
The Senate Select Committee was created toward the end of the 2019 legislative session with an eye toward producing legislation to address the problem. While the legislature was out of session, the committee’s members heard testimony from stakeholders across the state.
In addition to Sen. Draheim, the bipartisan committee included senators Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, Mark Koran, R-North Branch, Dan Sparks, DFL-Austin and Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point. It was dissolved when the Legislature began its 2020 session.
This year, Draheim has since introduced several bills related to the committee’s work. One of those bills, introduced on March 2, would allow the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to invest Housing Infrastructure Bonds into single-family housing development.
Draheim has said that increasing ownership of single-family homes is particularly important. He’s noted that when more people achieve home ownership, crime rates decrease and individual wealth increases.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Director Nort Johnson said that increased single family home development should be a high priority. Johnson noted that single-family permanent homes tend to appreciate in value, helping workers to build wealth.
In recent years, the MHFA has invested heavily in multi-family housing as a means to quickly address the housing shortage. Locally, several multi-family housing projects have been built or are on the way, and some have received state financing.
However, there are imbalances within the program, according to Dan Dorman, a former state representative who serves as executive director of the Greater Minnesota Partnership. Projects in the Twin Cities Metro area have received about 65% of funding from the MHFA.
There’s also the question of whether multi-family housing complexes are cost efficient, particularly in smaller communities. Dorman noted that as of 2018, the average cost of an MHFA-funded one bedroom apartment unit in Greater Minnesota was a whopping $238,000.
“We can build single family homes for less than that,” he said.
Draheim represents a swath of rural Le Sueur, Scott and Rice Counties, in addition to the city of Northfield. He highlighted the particular need for affordable single family housing in his district’s rural communities, like Le Sueur, Le Center, Lonsdale, Kilkenny and Montgomery.
Draheim said that a major contributor to Minnesota’s single-family housing shortage are tight regulations. He’s introduced a bill to freeze the building code for six years, exempting changes that protect the immediate health, safety, and welfare of the public.
Though the Legislature could effectively override the bill to make modifications to the code, Draheim said it would help the state reduce its regulatory burden over time, thus making housing more affordable for average families.
“We have some of the if not the toughest building code in the country,” he said. “These extra regulations and codes can add 25% to the cost of a house.”
Minnesota’s building regulations do include strict energy-efficiency policies, which can save homeowners money over the long run. However, the higher sticker price does deter potential first-time homebuyers from the market.
Draheim said that for every $1,000 added to the cost of a home, more than 3,000 potential homebuyers are locked out of the market. In addition to reducing regulations, other Draheim-backed legislation would seek to reduce fees and address strict zoning laws.
Dorman agreed that Minnesota’s tough regulations can add to the cost of housing. He pointed to the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area, where housing on the Minnesota side of the border can be significantly more expensive.
However, Dorman said he doesn’t think that reducing regulation constitutes a “silver bullet” in addressing the housing shortage. Instead, he said a comprehensive approach will be needed, with a particular focus on the dire shortages seen in the state’s less populous areas.
For his part, the Chamber’s Johnson praised efforts to reduce red tape in the homebuilding process. Johnson expressed confidence that Minnesota can continue to provide high quality housing opportunities while reducing regulations.
“We welcome any open and realistic dialogue about the lack of competitiveness with our neighboring states,” he said.