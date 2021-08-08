Students, staff and anyone over 2 entering a Northfield Public Schools building or riding a school bus will be required to mask up.
The requirement takes effect Wednesday, Aug. 11, following School Board approval expected Monday, and impacts everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillman made the announcement in a Friday message to families, explaining that the decision is based on recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Minnesota Department of Health. Over two dozen local health care professionals have also recommended the district implement this safety measure to prioritize in-person learning, he wrote in his message.
The district is waiting for guidance from the Minnesota State High School League regarding masking for athletics.
And while the district will continue to review the policy for possible modifications, Hillman expects unvaccinated students will need to be masked for longer than vaccinated students.
A COVID-19 vaccination is not yet available for those under 12.
The district estimates about half its 16-and-17-year old students and slightly more than 40% of 12-to-15-year olds have been vaccinated. A list of local vaccination opportunities can be found at bit.ly/3yxzoeZ.
Modified quarantine procedures have also been put in place.
Per Hillman's message: "Because students and staff are required to wear face coverings, students who are considered a close contact to someone at school who tested positive for COVID-19 will not have to quarantine. Students with one 'more common' or two 'less common”'COVID-19 symptoms will follow the quarantine requirements associated with the recommended COVID-19 decision tree for people in schools, youth and child care programs. Students or staff with a member of their household who has tested positive for COVID-19 must follow the recommended COVID-19 decision tree for people in schools, youth and child care programs to determine if the individual needs quarantine."
Knowing the additional stresses the pandemic has brought, he district has bolstered its guidance staff at the Area Learning Center, and Northfield High and Middle schools.
The district offers a state-approved online learning program, Portage, for interested families and students. Learn more at bit.ly/3lRAFd0.