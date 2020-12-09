With Christmas 2020 expected to be much different for many Americans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a local band has released an album intended to provide people a sense of normalcy while broadening public perception of what a Christmas album sounds like.
The album, “Forged at Christmas,” was released by “The Blacksmith’s Daughters” Nov. 6.
Northfield musicians and sisters Julida Alter and Annella Platta hope the album allows listeners of all ages to recall their own Christmas memories. The band’s eclectic style — jazz, classical church and pop — is seen as allowing every member to have a say in the creative process. The album features modern jazz, pop and classical influences. The harmonies are supported by a violin, viola, cello, piano, synth, ukulele, guitar, bass and other instruments.
“We stuck to our guns and kept it true to ourselves,” Platta said. “We all gave our own flavor to this album.”
Alter said the songs are not typical Christmas pieces. She noted the band’s work focuses on glorifying God and other powerful topics, like reminiscing about deceased family members. The album is also not intended to sound like most contemporary Christian Christmas music, which is traditionally geared toward worshiping within churches.
The sisters chose songs for the albums that they have been singing for more than a decade: “Silent Night, “Serdeczna Matko,” “Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming,” The Massacre of the Innocents,” and other pieces.
The other half of the songs on the album are original pieces. “In His Hands” was written by band member Krista Swider in honor of her brother who died of cancer at age 10. “Daydream” is intended as a winter love ballad Platta wrote for her husband and fellow band member Brent in anticipation of him spending a semester abroad in Poland during her college days in 2009.
“As a singer, I really love to dive into the words … there’s some really meaningful songs,” Julida said of the album.
“The album turned out great,” Platta added. “It’s been a long time coming, and we’re so proud of this.”
Band’s work part of lifelong collaboration
Platta and Alter grew up listening to 1950s Christmas songs sung by Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby on their mother’s turntable. Though they grew up together and composed more than 12 homemade Christmas albums starting when Alter was a preteen, they attended college in different states, which temporarily distanced the sisters. Julida attended St. Olaf College from 2009-13. A music major, she also obtained licenses to teach music and English as a second language. She was in three Ole choirs: Manitou, Cantorei and the St. Olaf Choir. She credits voice individual instructor Allison Feldt and piano individual instructor Kent Williams for helping her develop her talent.
Recording for the album began in 2018 and was considered a long-term project.
“Completing a Christmas album was an obvious choice for Annella and me,” Alter said. “We had spent so much time perfecting Christmas songs as children and young adults; it was about time to record them properly.”
“We want to bring back some Christmas spirit in this time of political division, and to offer some peace to those struggling with the effects of the pandemic,” she added. “Hopefully, listening to this album will become a new holiday tradition for many families.”
The band has already released two albums: “Truth EP” in 2016 and “Seasons Turn” in 2017.
Alter and her husband Sean are also in another band, “JulyDa,” profiled by the News in August 2019. “JulyDa” was intended as a way for the couple to write and perform music more similar to rock ‘n’ roll.
“It’s easier to rehearse and perform with fewer schedules to coordinate, and with less equipment to haul we are more mobile as well,” Alter noted. “All of our lives are full with our children and other creative projects.”