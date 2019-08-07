Nikki Schultz
Age: 19
Parents: Jason and Heather Schultz
Education: Nikki will be entering her sophomore year this fall at St. Olaf College where she plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
Future plans: She hopes to pursue higher education to become a pediatric or oncology nurse.
High school involvement: Nikki was involved with National Honor Society and the Northfield Hiliners Dance team where she served as captain. Currently, Nikki is on the St. Olaf dance team.
Motivation for running: Nikki sees the DJJD ambassador program as a way to step out of her comfort zone, while meeting new people and representing the town of Northfield. Nikki’s favorite event during the DJJD celebration is the grand parade, because it’s a great finale to a fantastic weekend to show what Northfield is all about! Nikki is proudly sponsored by Landmark Homes.