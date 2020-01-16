A beloved downtown Northfield gifts and accessories shop will remain open thanks to a local couple taking the reins.
Dennis and Karen Vinar assumed ownership of Northfield's Paper Petalum Jan. 6 from Eleanor Croone, who stepped back after her husband, Al Croone, died.
“It wasn’t our initial idea,” Karen said. “It was her suggestion that we purchase it because (Eleanor) didn’t want to have the door to the Paper Petalum closed permanently on Jan. 31, which would have been the plan had we not come to the rescue. We didn’t want another empty business on Division Street, either. I think Northfield has a unique shopping destination for a lot of different people from southern Minnesota, from the Twin Cities, and from northern Minnesota because of the two colleges.”
The couple plans to expand the store’s Scandinavian theme and focus on their interests such as local artists and authors and locally made products.
“We think the attention given to small businesses is important in Northfield so we are going to try to improve in that area,” Karen said, “Because the name originally, Paper Petalum, was based on the start of Eleanor’s business being paper products and favors and then gradually progressed to Scandinavian.”
The Croones had owned the business since 1987.
“It’s been a wonderful shop, and it serves Northfield well and the many tourists who come to town, but it’s the local market that kept us going, and so we appreciated that always,” Eleanor said.
She noted the process moved quickly after she mentioned selling the possibility of selling the business to the Vinars to Denny before Christmas.
“I knew it would be in good hands,” she said. “I’m really happy that they bought it, because I knew that it will do well.”
Couple share an extraordinary story
As profiled in a 2017 article by Kenyon Leader, the couple have undertaken a remarkable journey which has been covered in media outlets across the country. Dennis, Karen and their daughter, Jean, chronicled the memories of each of them growing up and reuniting in the book “How Did You Find Me After All These Years.”
Dennis and Karen had been hometown sweethearts growing up in Brownton. She was 13 and he was 15 when they started dating in 1959. Two years later, he proposed after she became pregnant with Jean, but she turned him down; their parents were wary of matrimony at such a young age.
Denny’s family moved away during his senior year of high school, but he returned again at the age of 24, fresh from U.S. Army service in Germany. He then proposed once more. She was pursuing a degree in interior design at the University and Minnesota and again reluctantly said no.
Decades passed. They both had seemingly moved on, met for coffee a few times, eventually marrying other people and living full lives.
They never forgot each other, however, and in 2014 Denny found Karen on LinkedIn when she was living in Washington state and sent her a message. At the time he was 71 and had been divorced 15 years; she had been widowed since 2010. They began an online courtship. Although 1,700 miles apart — he was living in Eden Prairie — they texted and talked on the phone for hours.
On Jan. 20, 2015, Denny flew out to Washington state to see her, and they married two days later. Through Lutheran Social Services, the organization they placed Jean up for adoption with 54 years earlier, they made contact with her. They met for the first time June 2, 2017.
Jean, who now lives in Kenyon, wanted her parents nearby, and since Denny had relatives close by they chose Northfield. They were taken with the city because of the art and music scene and the quality of the library and FiftyNorth.
“We really do like the city,” Karen said. “It’s clean. It seems pretty friendly.”