Rice County is facing a pair of lawsuits from two former jail inmates who were roughed up by a then county corrections officer.
County Administrator Sara Folsted acknowledged the pending suits, which haven't yet been filed in district court.
The cases follow criminal allegations against former Rice County corrections officer James David Ingham, who was charged late last year with assaulting two jail inmates. Last month, Ingham was given two years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of misconduct by a public officer. The sentence was part of a plea agreement with prosecutors who agreed to dismiss five other charges, including a felony for third-degree assault.
The cases, both filed in October 2019, alleged Ingham, 32, of Dundas, stem from two Sept. 7, 2019 incidents, one involving a female inmate, the other a male. Both victims were suspected of drunken driving. The Mower County Attorney's Office prosecuted the cases due to a conflict of interest for the Rice County Attorney's Office.
Ingham allegedly used a self-defense technique on the female, striking her in the chest with enough force to throw her into the air and against a jailhouse wall. The woman needed four staples to close a head wound suffered as a result of the incident.
In the other incident, jail video and body camera footage from a Rice County Sheriff’s deputy and a Faribault Police officer who arrested the man showed that as Ingham and other law enforcement officers carried the inmate into the jail to put him in restraints, Ingham continued to use a technique intended to subdue the inmate even after he was told it was no longer necessary.
In two emails, sent by a sheriff’s deputy and Faribault Police officer to their respective supervisors and reviewed by investigators, the officers expressed concerns that Ingham used excessive force on the inmate, pressing his arm on the inmate’s neck when the inmate was passively resisting, pushing the handcuffed inmate into a restraint chair and pressing his knee into the inmate’s groin. Twice, Ingham reportedly applied pressure just under the inmate’s nose to subdue him, once when the inmate was physically unable to comply.
Ingham, who began working for the Rice County Sheriff’s Office in October 2014, was placed on administrative leave following the incident while an internal affairs investigation was completed. Sheriff Troy Dunn confirmed Monday that Ingham is no longer a county employee, though when he left or the nature of his departure isn't clear. The Rice County Attorney's Office, which is responsible for releasing public data, declined to share Ingham's last day of employment, saying public information on county personnel becomes confidential when collected or retained in defense of a civil action.
But Mark Anfinson, an authority on Minnesota's public records law, called the interpretation "clearly wrong" and not supported by state statute. Anfinson argues that the dates of employment were not collected as part of a lawsuit or potential lawsuit.
To make his point, Anfinson cited a 1993 case, St. Peter Herald v. city of St. Peter, which he litigated. In that case, the Minnesota Supreme Court found that a claim document withheld by the city, which cited the same statute as Rice County did in denying the release of Ingham's last date of employment, was public despite being held in anticipation of a lawsuit.
"Moreover, the statute makes it clear that the political subdivision must collect the data as part of an active investigation" wrote the court. "The statute goes on to require that the active investigation as a part of which the data is collected must be undertaken either for the purpose of commencing or defending a civil legal action or of holding the data in anticipation of legal action."
The investigation is complete, but the review's purpose makes it non-public until litigation is settled or they're made part of the court record.
Troubling behavior
According to documents obtained last year through a public records request, Ingham, was given a 40-hour suspension in March 2019 after a series of violations that included pointing his Taser at an inmate and then lying about it.
The suspension followed incidents that took place between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, 2018. Ingham allegedly failed to adhere to security protocols and safety rules when he pointed his Taser at the inmate Dec. 25. Later that night, Ingham reportedly threw medication into the inmate’s cell, didn’t watch the inmate take the medication or log it as required. During a statement to investigators, Ingham reportedly admitted to telling the inmate that “the only way the inmate was getting out of the cell was if the inmate’s heart stopped beating or if the inmate ‘s- — out a kid.’”
Ingham has a background as a security officer and served in the Minnesota Army National Guard.
He received a commendation from the Sheriff’s Office in January 2016 for his work in locating a dangerous weapon during a search of a suspect being booked into the jail.