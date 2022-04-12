Archer House bricks go on sale April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Northfield Historical Society Museum. Full bricks and half bricks are available for purchase. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Historical Society)
If you want to own a chunk of Northfield history, put April 30 on your calendar.
That day, bricks salvaged from the historic Archer House River Inn go on sale in front of the Northfield Historical Society Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A certificate of authenticity will be given to each buyer.
“We are using the brick sale as a fundraiser to help preserve the Scriver Building with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Northfield Historical Society,” said Cathy Osterman, NHS executive director.
Osterman said funds raised from the brick sale would be used as a grant match for building repairs which include rising damp and water infiltration soaking into the limestone façade of the building and destroying the mortar.
“Below ground foundational walls are beginning to crumble,” said Osterman. “The repairs are costly and money made from this brick sale will be used as a grant match for building repairs.”
A robust history
Built in 1877, the Archer House remained a beloved icon in Northfield until Nov. 12, 2020 when a debilitating fire consumed the building which is owned by Rebound Partners.
Osterman said Rebound Partners contacted her to determine whether the society would be receptive to selling bricks salvaged from the January demolition as a fundraiser for the museum.
“We were able to salvage a trailer-load of full bricks and several gallon buckets of half or broken bricks,” Osterman explained.
Information on purchasing plaques for the bricks will be available, she said, as well as an opportunity to place a paint stencil on the brick for added authentication.
Bricks will continue to be sold at the museum store in smaller quantities after the April 30 sale.