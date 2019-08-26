Theresa Bauman
Internal reading coach at Northfield elementary schools and Pre-K.
In her free time: Bauman enjoys listening to podcasts, reading, yoga and coffee.
Why teaching? To provide opportunities for children to love to learn to read.
Michelle Bendett
Sixth- through eighth-grade vocal music teacher at Northfield Middle School. In her free time: She enjoys making music, spending time with her daughter, being out in nature and yoga.
Why teaching? She chose to become a teacher because she believes in the power of knowledge, skill and human connection. She believes music can positively impact every student and make the school, broader community and world a better place.
Melissa Borup
Sixth-grade reading teacher and academic advocate at Northfield Middle School and Northfield Area Learning Center.
In her free time: Borup enjoys Zumba, spending time with her kids, reading, photography, painting, baking, decorating cakes and crosswords.
Why teaching? She wanted to be a teacher because she believes all students have the ability to learn and that teachers need to be willing to adapt to help them thrive. She wants to be a part of their path to success, help them along their journey and positively impact their lives.
Erik Burton
Social studies/EL teacher at Northfield High School/Area Learning Center. In his spare time: Burton enjoys photography, traveling and sports (football, basketball and ultimate frisbee).
Why teaching? Burton decided to be a teacher to encourage a greater understanding and participation in the global community.
Jennifer Dahnert
Special education teacher at Bridgewater Elementary.
In her spare time: Dahnert enjoys reading for work and pleasure. She loves playing board games with family and going out to dinner and the movie theater.
Why teach? She chose to be a teacher because she loves working with children and being a part of their lives. She also loves being there when children have an “aha” moment when learning. She is excited to be a part of Northfield Public Schools.
Jacob Dayneko
Ninth- through 12th-grade technology teacher at Northfield High School. He has an education in automotive and wood technology.
In his free time: He enjoys woodworking and gardening.
Why teaching? Dayneko chose to a teacher because he loves giving students the chance to work with their hands and heads.
Jennie Eubank
Grade 4 substitute teacher, Greenvale Park Elementary.
In her free time: Eubank enjoys nature hikes, camping, reading, painting and drawing and writing poetry and short stories.
Why teaching? She chose to become to become a school teacher to participate in her stepson’s education and because she loved seeing kids become interested in learning, and then applying their learning.
Mikayla Hoff
First-grade teacher at Bridgewater Elementary.
In her free time: Hoff enjoys reading, volleyball and waterskiing.
Why teaching? She chose to be a teacher because she wants to help students become the best versions of themselves.
Cara Holland
Eighth-grade science teacher at Northfield Middle School.
In her free time: She enjoys scrapbooking, reading and traveling with her family.
Why teaching? She chose to be an educator because she loves watching children realize they learned a new concept. She believes their energy for life and learning is contagious.
Ada Leaphart
Kindergarten through fifth-grade art teacher at Greenvale Park Elementary School
In her free time: Leaphart enjoys painting and printmaking, hiking and cross-country skiing.
Why teaching? She chose to be a teacher because she wants to make the arts accessible to everyone.
Makenzie Mathews
Early childhood special education teacher at Longfellow.
In her free time: Mathews enjoys fishing, hunting, reading and enjoying the lake.
Why teaching? She has always had a passion for children and helping others, so education feels like a perfect fit for her.
Ed Muniak
Eighth-grade science teacher at Northfield Middle School.
In his free time: He enjoys reading, running, hiking, backpacking and bird watching.
Why teaching? Muniak chose to be a teacher to encourage independent and logical thinking in students.
Elizabeth Musicant
Seventh- through 12th-grade German/world language teacher at Northfield High School and Middle School.
In her spare time: She enjoys board games, reading, traveling and time spent with family.
Why teacher? She chose to be a teacher because she enjoys working with students and connecting them to the German language and culture.
Holly Olmscheid
Mathematics teacher at Northfield High School.
In her free time: She enjoys yoga, doing stuff with her dogs and cooking.
Why teaching? She chose to be a teacher because she loves sharing her passion of math with students. She also loves working with kids and seeing them develop their talents.
Molly Otte
Art teacher at Northfield Middle School.
In her free time: Otte enjoys photography, drawing, painting, spending time with family and friends, being outside, drinking coffee and reading.
Why teaching? She chose to be a teacher because it combines creating art and kids. She believes she hit the jackpot.
Ashley Polzin
First-grade teacher, Bridgewater Elementary School.
In her free time: Polzin enjoys cooking, walking with her puppy, Tony, and reading.
Why teaching? She had a great education experience at Northfield Public Schools and wants to share similar experiences with her students.
Melanie Roy
School psychologist at Northfield High School.
Deborah Russell
Fifth-grade Companeros teacher
In her free time: Russell enjoys spending time playing with her children and sharing meals with her family. They enjoy reading together and collecting and discovering new books.
Why teaching? She believes the most effective way to enact positive change is to be a teacher and role model. “Estoy invertido en el crecimiento y la mejora de mi comunidad, Northfield,” she said.
Michael Sherman
Special education teacher at Northfield Middle School.
In his free time: He enjoys tinkering and making things
Why teaching? He chose to be a teacher because he is passionate about helping kids reach their full potential.
Alicia Veltri
Developmental cognitive disabilities teacher at Greenvale Park Elementary.
In her spare time: She enjoys reading, baking and playing with her two black labs.
Why teaching? She chose to be a teacher because she loves working with children, watching them grow and encouraging them to be successful.
Kathleen Wilson
Mathematics teacher at Northfield High School.
In her free time: She enjoys taking photos of nature and making cards with them to brighten the days of other people.
Why teaching? She chose to be a teacher because she enjoys helping others and wants others to love the patterns and puzzles of math.