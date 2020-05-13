A majority of Northfield Middle and High School students say they're having some difficulty adjusting to distance learning.
The results from a recent survey of nearly 1,000 students conducted in collaboration with District Director of Assessment Services Hope Langston and the District Youth Council, was presented Monday to the Northfield School Board. A smaller percentage said they are totally adjusted, while an even smaller number indicated they are struggling to adjust.
The feelings of school staff were also gathered in the survey. Of those surveyed, 162 said they were supported, 126 felt confident and competent, 111 admitted to being overwhelmed and 61 said they were lonely.
Northfield students and staff, along with others across the state, have been adjusting to distance learning since Gov. Tim Walz closed public schools in March to combat the spread of COVID-19. He has since shuttered schools for the rest of the academic year.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said he doesn’t expect a decision on the status of next fall until August. Options being entertained include an exclusive distance learning or in-person format, or a mix of the two. Another possibility is the school year starting later because of virus flareups.
The district is modifying its end-of-year schedule to accommodate distance learning. High school finals will not take place this year. The district has seen fairly consistent engagement through virtual learning site, Schoology, at the secondary level and less specific engagement at the elementary level through a similar platform, SeeSaw.
“Our analysis indicates that this relates to elementary schools adjusting their daily SeeSaw posts to meet the needs and times for students and families,” Hillmann said.
He said staff have been reaching out to lonely and struggling students. Absences have mainly stayed flat or even declined during distance learning.
The week of June 1-5 will be used for students to submit final work plus allow for parent/teacher/student connections.
The district has been taking care of an average of 52 children per day at Bridgewater Elementary School.
As of now, Northfield Public Schools can provide meals through at least June 30.
Hillmann noted most recent analysis indicates the district will likely soon be running a deficit in providing the program. The Department of Education has said districts can use existing fund balances to cover the deficit. Another concern is whether there will be enough employees to continue the program into the summer. A consideration to conserve staff time could include shifting daily meal service to twice per week.
The High School has had to scale back career and college readiness during distance learning, partially because of the percentage of students who say they feel overwhelmed during this time.