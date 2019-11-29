In recent years, Black Fridays have become less influential in holiday shopping, partially from the continued rise of online shopping options.
In Northfield, retailers offered mix descriptions on how this year's Black Friday went.
Mainstream Boutique Owner Jean Thares said the store offered its annual candy cane sale, in which customers selected candy canes and received anywhere from 15% to 50% off store products. As of Friday afternoon, she said poor weather and the relatively late date of the Thanksgiving holiday were hampering Black Friday turnout. In a typical year, Small Business Saturday is a more heavily trafficked day for the business. Thares said a likely factor in that is larger box stores generate more revenue on Black Friday.
At The Measuring Cup, numerous sales were also in effect, including on Emile Henry, Wusthof and All-Clad items and 20% off on food, including soups, dips, sauces, tea and chocolate candy.
“It’s doing well,” sales associate Duane Peterson said. “It’s been relatively steady all day.”
Peterson noted The Measuring Cup is also participating in Small Business Saturday and hoped that would be a busier day.
“It’s the small businesses that keep the small towns like Northfield the way that they are,” he said.
“We appreciate everyone making the trip to see us.”
Local businesses are grappling with a change in the economics of Black Friday shopping. A rapidly growing number of people are choosing to stay home and get their holiday shopping done online, impacting what was once a mad rush at brick-and-mortar retail stores for their annual day-after-Thanksgiving deals.
For decades, Black Friday has signaled the official start of the holiday shopping season as a day of deep discounts that drew hordes of shoppers into stores. Retailers saved their best deals for the day after Thanksgiving, and consumers responded by turning overnight camp-outs and long lines into an American rite of passage. That is not so much the case anymore.
The holiday shopping season — from Thanksgiving to Christmas — is also six days shorter than it was last year. This will be the shortest season since 2013 because Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday in November – and the 28th is latest possible date it can be.
Despite the shorter season, the National Retail Federation still forecasts an increase in sales of up to 4.2% compared to 2018 for a total estimate of $730 billion in retail sales. Throughout the course of the holiday weekend, 39.6 million consumers were expected to shop on Thanksgiving Day, 114.6 million on Black Friday, 66.6 million on Small Business Saturday, and 33.3 million on Sunday. The shopping weekend will wrap up on Cyber Monday, when 68.7 million are expected to take advantage of online bargains.