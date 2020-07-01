Northfield Memorial Pool opened to the public July 1.
The capacity of the pool, including all areas inside the fence, has been reduced to 95 people to allow for social distancing during COVID-19. That number includes people who come to watch their children and don't intend to swim and those who use the wading area. According to pool staff, additional admissions will be sold at a full rate if space becomes available due to people leaving the pool before the end of the session.
The pool's daily schedule includes:
- 5-9:30 a.m.: Private rentals from swim clubs
- 10-11 a.m.: Public lap swim
- 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: First public open swim session
- 2:30-5 p.m.: Second public open swim session
- 5:30-8 p.m.: Third public open swim session
No season passes are being sold.
Public lap swimming is $3.75. Each session is $4.75. Anyone under the age of 1 can enter for free. A 10-punch lap swim card is $30, and a 10-punch open swim card is $40.
Staff recommends visitors arrive 30 minutes before each session to get a place in line for admission. There are two admission lines: One is the recommended option for cash/punch card transactions and the other is dedicated to credit card purchases.
Staff is clearing the pool and deck area at the end of each session, and the entire facility is sanitized and prepared every session.
Food and beverages and deck chairs are unavailable. Visitors can bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. However, no glass containers or bottles are allowed. Visitors can bring chairs, blankets, towels and other items to sit on. A limited number of picnic tables are available. Use is decided on a first-come first-serve basis.