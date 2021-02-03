The Northfield City Council is set to consider a permit allowing a major St. Olaf College housing project slated to take place by next year.
As councilors move forward in the approval process, however, discussion relating to the associated addition of parking stalls along with the college’s role in helping the city rely less on car traffic continue.
The proposed development includes a 300-bed residential hall designed as four separate houses with interconnected hallways and lounges. Another 140 beds would be added in 14 townhouses along St. Olaf Avenue near the college’s west entrance. All units are intended for college juniors and seniors.
During a Feb. 2 meeting, Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau asked whether St. Olaf, by placing cars so close to on-campus housing, was disincentivizing its stated desire to reduce driving and develop other means of transportation.
St. Olaf Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jan Hanson noted St. Olaf will not issue any more parking permits than it does currently but can’t make cuts because of the off-campus responsibilities students and staff face in the Twin Cities suburbs and other locations.
The Northfield City Council in December unanimously approved the rezoning of nine parcels, west of Lincoln Street North and on the north sides of St. Olaf College, to make way for the project. The Northfield Planning Commission recommended the City Council approve the project’s conditional use permit and rezone the nine parcels in November, but rejected the addition of more than 180 parking stalls north of the proposed development, an increase the college has said is needed for overflow student and event parking.
However, city staff later recommended the addition of parking stalls. Of the 189 proposed parking spaces, 161 would replace existing stalls. Planning Commissioner William Schroeer said even if the students who live off-campus return to school grounds, St. Olaf would still surpass minimum parking code standards by more than 100 stalls. To Schroeer, extra parking also goes against the city’s Land Development Code, would increase the presence of impervious surfaces and create additional traffic.
In stating his support for the additional parking, Councilor Brad Ness said the spots were needed based on the off-campus needs. In acknowledging the competing desires, fellow Councilor Jami Reister said though she is “100%” in favor of incentivizing non-motorized transportation, she is aware that won’t immediately happen.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell expressed support for introducing more parking into the college based on her background as a St. Olaf student and through her experience with her children attending the college.
If the council opts to adopt the Planning Commission’s recommendation on parking, Hanson said the college would still undertake the project but added that decision would reduce student parking. She has said students are already struggling to find parking on nearby Lincoln Avenue, adding that the college can limit any environmental impact from additional parking by controlling the number of cars students are allowed to bring to campus.
The townhouses would replace aging residences, ranging from 78 to more than 110 years old, that the college has acquired over the years. The majority of the school’s residence halls were built between 1956-63. However, the college has reportedly faced a shortage of more than 400 on-campus beds since the 1990s as enrollment has outpaced residential development. To combat the shortage, St. Olaf has sometimes had up to three students living in the same room and allowed several hundred to live off campus.
According to the college, the project is also needed for St. Olaf to compete in recruiting. The more than $60 million development is planned for land west of Lincoln Avenue that used to hold the school’s Honor Houses and the President’s House. St. Olaf owns 31 homes along St. Olaf Avenue, First Street West Second Street West, Lincoln Avenue, Forest Avenue and Walden Place. Of the 31, 19 are used for student housing or honor houses and will no longer be once construction is complete. The 138 students who live in those homes will be relocated to on-campus townhomes.
Seven Honor Houses and two program/office houses are expected to be demolished or moved as part of construction. The four houses the college owns on St. Olaf Avenue and First Street west are expected to be eventually deconstructed or moved to allow for green space. The fifth house may be put on the market for sale.
Plans call for construction to start next year, with occupancy by fall 2022.