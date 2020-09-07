A winner has been announced in the annual Defeat of Jesse James Days Horseshoe Hunt.
Anna Tritch reportedly found the horseshoe with her mother at approximately 8:05 a.m. in Pinnacle Park in Dundas. Tritch was registered and will win the $620 grand prize.
"What a fun year," said organizer Tim Freeland. "I talked to everyone in the scrum after Anna found it. They all had a blast. They were all full of thistles from being in the woods."
Freeland had been delivering DJJD Horseshoe clues throughout the week.
As part of the hunt, organizers hid 20 horseshoes throughout the community. Nos. 1-19 pay out $20. The 20th was considered the official grand prize shoe. There is a $1,000 total payout.