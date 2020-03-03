Flooding from a third-floor apartment plastic toilet fitting that leaked into the historic downtown bank building has slowed Northfield Historical Society operations and will likely cost a substantial sum to fix.
Northfield Historical Society Executive Director Cathy Osterman noticed the leak Feb. 22.
“That soaked the apartment,” she said. “It came down through the floor, the ceiling of the bank, right on top of the bank vault, came down the walls, soaked the floorboards and the ceiling of the basement collection storage room.”
“I came down here because we had an alarm going off, and I was going to silence the alarm, so I didn’t initially hear it when I walked in here,” Osterman added. “I silenced the alarm, and it sounded like a shower. There should be no water sounding like a shower.”
Her heart sunk when she realized the floor drain was dry and water was flowing down. Once the water was stopped, she called a plumber, and her and a couple volunteers rushed boxes carrying historical objects out, placing top priority on wetter items. They then used fans and dehumidifiers to keep the wet areas cool.
The apartment bathroom was also damaged in the incident. Osterman had the toilet, water heater and sink taken out to prevent future flooding.
A damage amount is not expected to be finalized until a later date.
The leak came three months after a flooding incident in November that damaged the basement ceiling and disrupted operations. Precious open space made minimal by flooding late last year from a separate issue is now being taken up by salvaged items from the most recent flooding.
The planned opening of a museum exhibit Thursday is being delayed until necessary renovations are complete. The Historical Society is not charging full admission until repairs are finished because the bank building, considered the biggest tourist draw at the Historical Society and where the James-Younger Gang attempted an armed robbery in 1876, is closed to the public.
“We’re going to feel the hit just in daily operations,” Osterman said. She hopes for a quick renovation process once bids are approved by an insurance company.
“We’re in a 152-year-old building, and it’s got its quirks, its got its original plumbing,” she said. “Typically having the collections in the basement and any sort of running water above it, not a good situation, but we try to make the best of it.”
To Osterman, the fact that that no collection was damaged speaks to how well the Historical Society cares for items under its possession.
“This is kind of the heart of the community,” she said of the building. “It’s one of the older buildings. It’s certainly, with the bank here, it’s important. That’s the jewel, that’s the thing that draws other community members, people from out of state, people from out of the country. That’s what draws people to come here to Northfield, and then they get here and they see how wonderful the rest of the community is.”