According to the American Cancer Society, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases and over 608,000 new cancer deaths in 2021 alone.
Cancer’s impact is ongoing, but so too is the funding and research that goes into curing and ending the deadly disease once and for all.
Locally, Relay for Life Rice County is one effort that not only contributes to the cause but also honors those who survived cancer, those currently living with cancer and those who were lost to cancer. The community event is 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
Gayle Nagel, member of the Rice County Relay for Life committee, said eight local teams have signed up to participate by fundraising for the American Cancer Society. Donations to these teams, or to Rice County Relay for Life in general, can be made online at bit.ly/2TPLmRT.
“We don’t really have a [fundraising] goal this year because of last year being such an unusual year,” Nagel said. “We’re just happy to be back. We’re accepting donations the night of the event as well if people want to contribute.”
Both the opening ceremony and silent auction begin at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by the 6:30 p.m. survivor lap, which honors those who have beat cancer.
Guest speakers will share their personal experiences with cancer during the event. Honorary Chairs Robin Donahue and Sarah Speckals, a mother-daughter pair, will speak together on behalf of caregivers. Another speaker, Tiffany Stanton, is a cancer survivor.
Shelly Prieve, survivor chair of Relay for Life Rice County, recognizes participating cancer survivors by giving them T-shirts and celebrating the number of birthdays they’ve had since being cancer free. Each survivor will have a luminary made in their honor.
Prieve, who lives in Faribault, became involved with Relay for Life about 12 years ago because her own mom and grandpa died of cancer. She believes the only way to reduce the number of people with cancer for future generations is to support the research being done to eliminate it. Considering the few years between raising her oldest and youngest children, she said “a tremendous amount of research” has been done along with the advent of different vaccines.
“I think everyone is touched by cancer at some point in their lives,” Prieve said. one who has not won the fight or who is fighting. So I think that matters to each and every one of us.”
Another way to help cancer patients, which Prieve mentioned, is by giving blood. From 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, a Red Cross bloodmobile will be on site at Relay for Life Rice County. Openings are still available, and those interested can schedule appointments online at redcrossblood.org.
Since Relay for Life can bring up difficult emotions and memories for some, the Rice County Historical Society has opened its historical church at the fairgrounds, giving attendees a quiet place to reflect.
But there’s also fun in store at Relay for Life. Food stands and miscellaneous fundraising booths will be on site, and the Fun Lil Band of Rice County and Joe and the Mechanics will provide musical entertainment throughout the night.
It wouldn’t be Relay for Life without luminaries lighting up a trail. These paper bags, which participants can decorate in honor of a loved one touched by cancer, are available to purchase at bit.ly/2ViVW4H, at State Bank of Faribault, or at the event itself.
“I just think it’s such an amazing event that affects so many people in every way,” Nagel said. “I think it’s important to give back and support people. We just have such an overwhelming good response in our community, both with response and contributions.”