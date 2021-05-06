Visitors to Northfield's 502 Gallery will see three unique views of the earth from three different perspectives.
Rebecca Tolle, a Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council grant recipient who holds her master's of arts degree from Regis University, collaborated with two Northfield artists Tim Lloyd and Jan Shoger to get one message out about the Earth in an intriguing exhibit, "Earth: Three Perspectives."
The exhibit, up through May 30 at the Division Street gallery, includes work from Lloyd, Shoger and Tolle on their views of the earth, from afar, to its gardens and seas and to man's marks left on the landscape.
Inside the gallery, operated by Tolle, viewers can see exhibits honoring the beauty of the earth and showcasing Shoger's watercolor flowers and kelp. Shoger, a professor emeritus of art at St. Olaf College, creates jewelry, watercolor and intaglio, lithographic, and relief and mono prints that reflect her keen observation of nature and human nature. Regardless of the mediums, the imagery in her work is said to represent the evolution of her response to the natural world.
Along with sketching, photographing and collecting rocks, bones, seed pods, fungus, bark, weathered wood in her studio, Shoger spends hours observing plant life outside her studio door in the Carleton Arboretum or working in her own vegetable and flower gardens.
In the middle of the gallery, Lloyd's jewelry pieces are laid out on the wall, created from images taken from satellites passing over the earth's land masses. Representing a view from the earth above, the pieces are made out of reticulated titanium. Also sharing works from this perspective, Tolle's oil paintings replicate the Earth and the sky.
Lloyd, a Carleton College emeritus professor of art, created the metals and ceramics programs while at Carleton and served as department chair of the arts and the history departments. His work is based on observations of the "natural world taking its' shape in wearable jewelry using silver, gold, titanium and utility vessels such as teapots made from silver and copper."
The third perspective invites viewers to take a closer look and expose the human impact on the earth. Tolle's oils subtly reveal plastic bags and other garbage caught in the landscape, along with her vision of fracking.
Operating the 502 Gallery space for three years now, Tolle said she hosts an Earth Day exhibit annually.
"I like to have art say something," Tolle said. "That's important to me. I think [theEearth] really does resonate with me and artists."
Tolle also has a display in the gallery's window to show how long it takes for certain items to decompose.
She primarily works in oils, along with a variety of other media and materials in her paintings, in both abstract and representational modes.
"Through layers of paint and mediums mixed on canvas and often applied liberally with brushes, squeegees and other objects, her work draws on natural, industrial and personal themes," writes Tolle in her artist statement.
Currently she shows her work in Colorado and Minnesota, and teaches oil painting classes. A strong advocate for the arts and appreciation of her community, she wanted to incorporate the drama and conflict of the changing landscape into her work.
She also indicates that living in Colorado at the beginning of the fracking era also prompted her as an artist and resident to consider the devastation hydraulic fracturing is bringing to the open vistas of land and mountains. Her work draws on these contradictions and seeks to bring awareness to ecological and societal issues, from fracking and waste to depression.