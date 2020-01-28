Northfield Public Schools is prepared to transfer several acres of land to the city for the planned roundabout project at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Minnesota Highway 246. It’s work the district believes will benefit three schools in the area and its students.
The sale includes approximately 4 acres of land. Of that, 2.3 acres is in the proposed right of way. The land will need to be transferred because the roundabout will shift the road to the west.
Included in the planned transfer is The Rock House, which in prior years has been used by the ski team for waxing skis. The downstairs has been for storage. Children with special needs have sometimes lived there so they can learn to live on their own.
Some of the benefits school officials say the project has include four grade-separated underpasses below the planned roundabout, which they believe will help enhance safety for students who walk to Bridgewater Elementary, Northfield Middle and Northfield High School. The roundabout is also expected to reduce backups and traffic crashes, particularly those that cause serious injuries.
The district is getting quotes to buy and move The Rock House and is working with the city in the process.
The pending sale was discussed Monday night during a Northfield School Board meeting.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann noted one of the greatest safety concerns for the district has involved students parking in the Cornerstone Community Church parking lot and crossing Highway 246 near Bierman Funeral Home. Plans for a $50,000 pedestrian-activated crosswalk in the area to enhance student safety are also included in the project.
The project is expected to begin around the end of this school year and will likely not be completed by the beginning of the 2020-21 year.
Hillmann said the roundabout will solve the current safety and traffic flow problem posed by the four-way stop at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 246 and Jefferson Parkway.
He noted he is unsure whether the 35 mph speed limit in the area will change, adding that decision is made by the Minnesota Department of Transportation because Highway 246 is a state road.
The area does not meet minimum state requirements for a street light.
School Board members Noel Stratmoen and Jeff Quinnell encouraged students to, if possible, take the planned underpass rather than walking across an overpass.
Hillmann noted the school district and city will work together to clear snow in the area.