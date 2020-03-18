COVID-19 has shaken businesses in Northfield, spurring a boom for some and sinking others.
At Just Food Co-op, shelves have been picked bare and customers continue to flood in. The grocery store has seen record-breaking sales this past week, with business twice as strong as usual, said Marketing and Community Relations Manager Stephanie Aman.
Business is so good that the co-op implemented an unprecedented online ordering system yesterday to quicken service and reduce foot traffic in the store. And suppliers haven’t been able to keep up with the co-op’s orders, which have been triple their usual size. While more business is good for the co-op and the local farmers who help provide its goods, the increased workload and foot-traffic have taken a toll on its staff.
“It’s been exhausting,” Aman said. “Our staff are tired, they’re weary. They need a break.”
Usually co-op employees serve about 400 customers a day, but for the past week they’ve served about 1,000. This tires staff and puts them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. The co-op has responded to these concerns by cutting hours, increasing sanitation efforts and trying to reduce foot-traffic.
“We’re in this for the long haul right now, this will probably last as long as COVID-19 does," Aman said.
It’s a similar story at Northfield Liquor Store, which has been “extremely busy” the last two days, Liquor Operations Manager Brian Whitt said.
Customers may be flocking in because of Gov. Tim Walz’s Sunday executive order forcing bars to close, Whitt said. And customers might be weary that liquor stores will have to close too.
“People are stocking up because they don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Whitt said.
But for other establishments, the coronavirus has stymied sales tremendously.
“It’s not pretty,” said Champion Sports owner Bill Brodin. “It’s pretty much gone to a stand-still.”
Champion Sports has seen fewer and fewer customers trickle in since Saturday. Today, it has lost nearly all of its sales. Brodin has cut his store’s hours to fight the slump, but if things don’t change soon, the store will close until the end of March. At that point, he’ll evaluate whether he’ll re-open. The store can remain closed for two months. After that, Brodin will struggle to pay his bills.
“I’m a little anxious for the near future, but long term I think things will be okay,” Brodin said.
At Bridge Square Barber Shop, owner Adam Favro usually serves about 30 patrons a day. Today, he served nine. The slowdown started yesterday.
Even if business picks up for Favro, he’s nervous the Minnesota Board of Barber Examiners will force all barber shops to close, like the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology closed “hair salons, nail salons, and other spa-like businesses,” yesterday.
Favro can go about two months with his shop closed before he’ll have trouble paying his bills. But he’s trying to stay positive.
“I’m happy we’re trying to get a hold on everything,” he said. “I’m trying to stay level headed and hope for the best.”
Sales have sunk for the Monarch Gift Shop and The Measuring Cup over the past week too, both owned by Amy Peterson. The stores have seen some success in implementing sales over the phone and the delivery of goods to customers’ cars, Duane Peterson, husband of Amy Peterson said.
“We’re really just taking things one day at a time and we’re trying to be a stable place in our community,” he said.