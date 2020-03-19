Northfield Hospital and Clinics is not allowing visitors under the age of 18 to visit their health facilities as it seeks to protect patients and staff from possible coronavirus exposure.
The announcement, made Thursday morning, also prohibits visitors from entering the Long Term Care Center, and hospital and clinic patients may have visits from only one identified support person. That person must be over 18 and symptom-free, be the same support person for the entire hospital stay or clinic visit, stay in the patient room for the duration of each visit, and be screened before entering.
The health system announced there are two exceptions for Birth Center visitors: If a parent of the child being born is under 18, that parent can attend the delivery but must be symptom-free. That person would be the designated support for the full stay in the Birth Center.
"An established, certified doula who is already part of the birth team may attend the birth, only if symptom-free," the health system states. "All pediatric clinic appointments are restricted to only one parent/caregiver and no siblings."
"These restrictions are in place to protect the health of patients and staff."
The health system noted the provisions affect all areas of Northfield Hospital, including the medical/surgical floor, Cancer Center and Infusion Center, Surgery Center, Emergency Department, imaging and the Birth Center. The limitations also affect all clinics, including primary care clinics, rehabilitation services and specialty care clinics.