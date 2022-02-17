...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwesterly winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central into south and west central
Minnesota, including the Metro.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of a Greenvale Township man last summer.
Nicholas Alan Taylor, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder Thursday in Dakota County District Court.
Taylor was involved in the death of Chris Jon Lafontaine, 55, in his home near Northfield on July 1 or 2.
According to court complaints:
A neighbor knocked on Lafontaine’s door the afternoon of July 2 and two men ran out. They left in Lafontaine’s SUV.
Dakota County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Lafonte dead in a bathroom. His hands and feet were bound and a rag and glove were tied over his mouth. An autopsy revealed he died from asphyxia.
Northfield Police Department officers tried to stop the SUV but the driver fled. When the SUV stopped three occupants ran away.
Timothy William Tuit, of Welch, and Stephanie Marie Peabody, of South St. Paul, were caught in the area. They pleaded guilty in December to aiding an offender and will be sentenced in May.
Tuit told authorities Taylor tied up Lafontaine while they burglarized the house. As they were fleeing Taylor told Tuit he might have tied up Lafontaine too tightly and killed him.
Peabody said she waited outside during the burglary but admitted she drove the getaway vehicle.
Peabody told investigators Ryann Elizabeth Smith, of White Bear Lake, also had been inside the house before deputies arrived. Smith allegedly told Peabody she hit Lafontaine on the head with a large flashlight and he lost consciousness.
Smith also is charged with second-degree murder. She is in the Dakota County Jail and is scheduled to go on trial in May.
Taylor will be sentenced in June. He is being held in the Dakota County Jail without bail.