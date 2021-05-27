A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child numerous times over several years was charged Tuesday in Rice County District Court.
Elijah James Ripley-Reynolds, 21, of Farmington, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state Ripley-Reynolds was charged after Northfield police officers were notified April 26 of a prior criminal sexual conduct case involving a minor. The alleged victim said Ripley-Reynolds had frequently sexually assaulted her over time, starting when the child was 4.
Three days later, Ripley-Reynolds admitted to committing the assaults as a teenager, allegedly telling Northfield police that he had “hated” a family member of the victim and “just wanted to do the most evil, heinous things."
Ripley-Reynolds is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges July 21.
In other Rice County court records,
Mario Brown, 41, of Austin is charged with two counts of first-degree driving while intoxicated after a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was on patrol after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35, 3 miles south of the Hwy. 19 exit, when he reportedly saw a vehicle traveling behind him in the right line, eventually entering the left lane and nearly striking the squad car.
Brown was described by the trooper as having “an overwhelming odor” of alcohol, “bloodshot and watery eyes, and his speech was slurred.” He reportedly showed further signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test reportedly showed Brown to be at .017 blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit. Court documents state Brown has three DWI convictions and an additional conviction for refusing to submit to a chemical test dating from 2012-14 in Mower County. His first appearance on the charge was Thursday.