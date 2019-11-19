The Northfield City Council on Tuesday was asked to approve increasing the minimum tobacco purchasing age to 21.
The request, made by Northfield High School students and adult advocates, was the first time the proposal was discussed before the council. A first reading of the amendment to city ordinances could come later this year. The tobacco purchasing age could be raised to 21 early next year.
Approximately a half dozen Northfield High School students attended the meeting with shirts displaying their support for increasing the purchasing age to 21. They said 18-year-old seniors are buying nicotine products for younger students.
Students said middle school students have tried vaping products. According to one student, it is more common to see peers smoke in a school bathroom than not.
Rice County Chemical Health Coalition Coordinator Katie Reed said other changes to city ordinances that could decrease youth use include requiring tobacco license holders and their clerks to undergo training and increase fines and penalties for failed compliance checks.
Organizers see local changes as promoting advocacy at the state level.
Shelly Dickinson, who teaches addiction in adolescents to St. Olaf College students, said concern is evident because vaping has resulted in smoking rates increasing.
She noted teenage brains are more prone to addiction. Statewide student vaping rates are estimated to have increased from 17.1% in 2016 to 26.4% in 2019. Vaping rates among Northfield Middle School students over the last 30 days are estimated to have increased nearly 900% over the last few years. While three years ago, a little more than 1% of eighth-grade students had vaped within the last 30 days, today that number is approaching 11%.
Rice County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Tracy Ackman-Shaw presented the crux of the argument organizers are making: Increasing the tobacco purchasing age will decrease the number of people who develop lifelong nicotine addictions. She noted 95% of smokers started before they turned 21, and youth who use e-cigarettes are nearly four times more likely to transition to cigarettes. People who have their first cigarette by age 18 are estimated to be twice as likely to become lifelong smokers.
Anti-smoking advocates took issue with perceived efforts by the vaping industry to get children addicted to vaping by offering flavored products marketed to be similar to whipped cream, apple juice, ice cream and hot sauce. They presented a vaping device that comes in the form of a sweatshirt.
Contrary to vaping industry officials who have said that vaping products are a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, organizers said a small Juul pod is equivalent to 20 packs of cigarettes. That means the time it takes for the E-cigarette user to feel addicted is much faster than traditional cigarettes.
Councilor Erica Zweifel said raising the minimum purchasing age to 25 would be much more effective because by that time brain development fully occurs. However, she did not speak against any resolution to increase the purchasing age to 21.
No city in the U.S. has passed a policy raising the minimum tobacco purchasing age to 25. Some places have banned tobacco sales, including Beverly Hills, California.
There have been three deaths in Minnesota attributed to vaping and approximately 100 hospital admissions. No Rice County cities have passed a tobacco 21 ordinance, but the Rice County Board of Commissioners expressed support for the plan earlier this month. The Owatonna City Council approved a similar policy in September.
Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson, who has served as a Northfield school resource officer, told the council that when he was in the position 20 years ago most smokers used outside of school because of the smell traditional cigarettes emitted. Today, he said the seemingly friendly e-cigarette flavors make smoking Juul products feasible in school.
“It’s rampant in the middle school and high school,” he said.