Northfield police cited 20 people Saturday for underage drinking at a party.
According to the Northfield Police Department, the gathering was reported at 10:48 p.m. at 700 Meadow View Drive. An anonymous tip through the Tip 411 application alerted police to the party.
Police found numerous people in the home who were drinking, said Northfield Deputy Director of Police Mark Elliot. He said it is not uncommon in Northfield for police to be called to a similar party with the presence of Carleton and St. Olaf colleges, but it is uncommon to see that many underage people be caught drinking.