A first in the nation kind of processing plant could be constructed in southeast Minnesota.
Rep. Todd Lippert (DFL-Northfield) sponsors a bill, HF3420, to provide a $250,000 grant to plan and design a poultry processing plant and industrial park to serve a group of chicken farmers who use a regenerative farming model.
The one-time grant would go to the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance, which works with chicken farmers to grow hazelnuts, perennials, cover crops and small grains to feed the chickens and provide more revenue. Informed by indigenous practices, regenerative farming uses the chickens to support perennial plants by spreading nutrients as they range. A plant canopy provides shade and protection from predators.
Over 100 farmers in southeast Minnesota are producing 250,000 chickens annually, but processing them is a major obstacle, Lippert said. The new facility could process 1.2 million chickens each year, with the potential for processing 10 million in the future.
Held over Tuesday by the House Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division, the bill would allow the Department of Agriculture to use General Fund dollars to issue grants. A report would be due to the Legislature by March 2022. There is no Senate companion.
Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, an agronomist from Guatemala who lives in Northfield, is CEO of the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance. He said poultry is one of most vertically integrated industries, and they aim to build an alternative supply chain. There’s sufficient demand from the alternative market to justify studying such a plant, he said.
The plant would cost an estimated $20 million, he said, and there’s interest in the project from both Northfield and Albert Lea.
Haslett-Marroquin said there would be employment offices and training for Somali, Spanish and English speakers, and the park would be anchored by poultry.
The project is being spearheaded by the Latino community, but the light industrial park would serve people of all ethnic backgrounds, Lippert said.
Felipe Illescas, legislative and policy director for the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs, said Latino farmers comprise less than 1% of farmers statewide, but generate over $210 million in revenue, so they’re “small but mighty.”
Stu Lourey, government relations director for Minnesota Farmers Union, said it is “eager and happy” to support the bill, adding meat processing needs are one of the top three issues the union hears about from farmers.
When Rep. Tim Miller (R-Prinsburg) asked where the state grant would come from, Rep. Jeanne Poppe (DFL-Austin), the division chair, said if there’s a supplemental budget, lawmakers should “prepare for innovative ideas.”