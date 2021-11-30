Northfield’s new urgent care facility is closer to becoming a reality.
Bearing the name Northfield Hospital + Clinics Urgent Care Northfield, the facility is now on track for an early February opening.
“We are prepping the space, the equipment and the staffing,” said Betsy Spethmann, NHC’s director of communications.
Located at 2014 Jefferson Road, Suites C and D, the center will require no appointments but will provide care on a walk-in basis with liberal hours of service — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.
Imaging and labs will be available on site, meaning more types of tests can be conducted on the spot to afford patients faster results.
“People can walk in with a problem and walk out with a plan,” said Spethmann, adding that since the facility is part of NHC, urgent care staff can easily refer patients to follow-up appointments with specialists (such as orthopedists or ENTs) as needed, as well as assuring that patients will receive whatever level of care they need to address the health issues that prompted their initial visits.
The site will offer care for all comers, whether or not they are existing NHC patients, and people of all ages will be welcome (except for infants younger than six months old).
“NHC has a full spectrum of primary and specialty care and this will be another way for the community to access it,” said Spethmann.
“We’re excited about being able to offer convenient care on the south end of town.”
The center is located in the former Northfield Urgent Care space which closed last summer.