The Northfield Charter Commission is recommending a change to the city's charter would add a promise to uphold the charter in city officials' oat of office.
The Northfield City Council called for a July 21 public hearing on the change to be July 21. The Charter Commission approved the recommendation late last month. Cities must schedule the public hearing within a month of a charter amendment request.
Changing the charter requires approval from the Charter Commission and unanimous agreement from the council. City Administrator Ben Martig said the proposal could also be taken to voters.
Charter Commission Chairman Lance Heisler said Monday that the board recommended the amendment as part of a continuous review process. He said a fellow member noted the Oath of Office already requires a promise to support and uphold Minnesota's constitution. To him, the proposed amendment is a matter of good governance, is mainly “symbolic,” and had nothing to do with any problem with how the council was approaching the charter.
“It simply seemed like a good idea,” he said.
“We don’t expect this will be very controversial."
The city's charter is the guiding document for city governance. The charter includes sections on general provisions, council procedure, nominations and elections, contracts, taxation and finances.
Councilors Clarice Grenier Grabau and Jessica Peterson White on June 16 asked why the proposal to change the charter was being made. They wondered whether the Charter Commission thought there was a problem caused by not having the statement in the charter.
Peterson White said the charter is the closest thing the city has to a document like the U.S. Constitution.
“I’m inclined to take any amendments to it with extreme caution,” she said.
Peterson White said she didn’t have any initial objections to the proposal, adding she would support the plan if it resulted in the city being more in line with action other cities have taken.