Northfield's Green and McCown win again in poetry and illustration contest

Poems by two of Northfield's brightest lights in the poetry constellation were selected for inclusion in the second installment of the Bright Light Stories in the Night contest.
Steven McCown and D. E. Green were named winners in 2022 for their poems "Balancing Act" and "Frost in May" respectively. Both were also winners in 2021, the first year of the contest.
This year, six winners and two honorable mentions were chosen from the over 70 submissions, said Susan McMillian, Rochester poet laureate and media contact for Southern Minnesota Poets.
"The project is meant to be a celebration of our connections with one another and with all that is around us," said McMillan. "It is meant to bring a sense of community and connectedness in the darkest part of winter."
McMillian said judges selected poetry based on how well crafted and original the poems were, as well as how well they felt the poems reflected the contest's theme: From Polestar to Terra Firma. None of this year's judges were from Northfield. Two were from the Twin Cities area and one from Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Poems and art will be on exhibit at the Southeastern Minnesota Visual Arts (SEMVA) gallery in Rochester in March, with an opening event at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The gallery is located at 320 Broadway Ave. S.
Steven McCown - Balancing Act
Inspiration comes in many forms. Even during unpleasant tasks like cleaning out the gutters.
Northfield poet Steven McCown said he experienced that very moment of inspiration last summer when he was on his roof cleaning out the dirt and egg shells out of his gutters.
"I was up high on the roof looking down through the bronze and gold leaves of the maple tree in the sun," McCown recalled, "when I literally shivered with an illuminating feeling. From a new perspective, I saw that beautiful tree in the middle of doing an awful dirty chore."
That moment was the genesis behind McCown's poem "Balancing Act."
The retired poet said he tried to capture that juxtaposition in words. "Life is about balancing responsibility with escape, life with death."
McCown said he's drawn to capturing small, real life moments that deal with a specific place, time and situation and making them stand for something "greater than themselves."
He joked that at least he hadn't fallen off the ladder.
"I probably should have written an ad for a safety gutter or a helmet, instead of a poem," he said laughing.
Last year's winning poem "Genesis" was also inspired from a real life event when he cared for his neighbor's monarchs while she was away.
"I was so terrified I was going to accidently let them out," he recalled.
McCown said it took him a long time to see that the best fodder for poetry often lies in mundane experiences or objects we overlook. Then it's up to the poet to reveal or re-experience something using new senses.
After spending much of his professional career in California teaching English to middle and high school students, McCown said he and his wife, both Minnesota natives, "missed the color green."
"We feel in love with Northfield and have been retired here five or six years," he said.
The Winona native said he appreciates being a member of the Northfield Library Poets group that Rob Hardy organized. ""We read our own poems, critique each other's poems and offer support and help," he said.
Many of the local poets he knows have even had their poems etched into Northfield's sidewalks.
"This town is full of poets," McCown said.
D.E. Green - Frost in May
While walking his miniature poodle Gatsby through Memorial Park on a cold day in May, Green noticed how the sun rays lit up the hoarfrost covering a patch of dandelions gone to seed. The effect was a ghostly silver/white motif.
That indelible image paved the way for his poem titled "Frost in May."
Green said this style of writing poems about what he sees as art is defined as Ekphrastic.
"We start writing poetry for ourselves, but what makes a contest like this so much fun is when the poems extend out to others and become more than yours," Green said.
Last year, Green said a school administrator read his poem to those attending the virtual event. Other readers included politicians, city leaders and business owners, far from the usual poetry or book club readers.
Green, who retired in 2021, moved to Northfield in 1988 when he married Becky Boling, a Spanish professor at Carleton College. Boling, a fellow poet, retired in 2019.
Green spent his career teaching English literature, film studies, gender studies and creative writing at Augsburg College in Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
"I loved teaching," he said. "I'm glad I got to teach through the pandemic."
He said he hopes to take the time he has now to focus on his second book of poems. His first volume, "Jumping the Median," was published in 2012.
"I was shocked at how many poems I had written," he recalled. "It was a fun process sorting through hundreds of poems, looking for the right theme or voice."
He explained the title derived from a poem included in that volume titled "Charlie Chaplin Jumps the Median," a poem inspired by a personal incident that occurred early on a Saturday morning when he was driving to Minneapolis to teach a class.
"My car suddenly hit black ice on the Mendota Bridge, crossed the median and flipped over," he said. "It was very scary, but like the little tramp, I walked away from the accident with the help of some young National Guard soldiers from the nearby Fort Snelling Base."
Still on the subject of black ice, Green said that Friday's weather forecast called for some melting and rapid re-freezing.
"I don't want to be the first Northfield member of the Dead Poet's Society," he joked.
Illustrator Jamie Allen created the companion drawings of "Frost in May."
"This is a real honor," said Green. "It's exciting to see how another artist using another medium interprets my work. I love that."
Illustrator semi-finalist
While Ellen Saul's photographs did not win this year in the Bright Light Stories in the Night contest, they did earn her the title of semi-finalist.
Saul, a New Jersey native who moved to Northfield in 2019, said she enjoys the experience of submitting her work to regional art contests.
After visiting all 71 state parks in Minnesota with husband John Besse, Saul said nature is her favorite subject to photograph. "I like to capture the small details people miss," she explained. "I like it when people look twice and ask 'what is that.'"
As a licensed psychologist, Saul said she'll continue to submit her photos for exhibits and contests. "It gives me great joy to take photos," she said. "A gift from the universe."