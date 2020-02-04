In a striking shift, people are choosing cremation over more expensive traditional forms of burial in increasing numbers across the U.S.
That dramatic change in the burial landscape is forcing Oaklawn Cemetery to change its approach as it fears bankruptcy and has already shifted the way Faribault-based Parker Kohl Funeral Home operates.
The Oaklawn Cemetery Association paid $25,000 in certificates of deposits last year alone to help cover the revenue loss caused by the reduction of traditional burials. That was the second recent year in which revenue at the cemetery has not kept up with expenditures.
Oaklawn Cemetery Association President Duane Everson said that Northfield Finance Director Brenda Engelstad informed him if Oaklawn does not receive an infusion of revenue, the cemetery will be bankrupt by 2024.
To ensure its long-term sustainability, Oaklawn plans to ask the city to either purchase the cemetery or subsidize operations at a cost of $30,000 per year.
In doing so, Oaklawn officials note the community cemetery is within city limits. To Everson, the move is important to ensure Northfield pioneers are taken care of while they are buried. He noted that investment is made even more necessary by the funding the city provides other parts of the community, including $85,000 annually for the FiftyNorth swimming pool.
“These people here are the builders of Northfield,” Everson said. “These are the people that created the community named Northfield.”
“We have to show them respect and thank them for their service to the community, which made Northfield what it is. We’ve gotta mow the lawn.”
According to the National Funeral Directors Association, cremation overtook burial as the preferred method by 2015 in the U.S. The association states that trend is expected to grow wider through 2040, when it is estimated only 15.7% of people will choose burial.
Oaklawn just constructed a columbarium to house the cremated ashes. The columbarium consists of four towers. Each one has 10 niches, and each niche holds two urns. Everson said there is room for 80 urns in the towers.
There will be a garden area in front so visitors can rest. Austin-based Anderson Monument invested $50,000 for the project and is giving the cemetery free financing until the columbarium sells. The investment allows the cemetery to give customers more options to adapt to the changing environment.
Everson, a retired pastor, said he was surprised by the increased pace of cremations in Minnesota because of the state’s reputation as a religiously conservative state.
“I would have never dreamed it 30 years ago, that Minnesota would lead the nation in cremations,” he said. “I think the big thing is they changed their idea about cremation. Back in the old days they didn’t want their body to get burned.”
Everson, who noted he believes cremation is moral, said the biggest factor in that shift could be the price tag. Everson noted it cost $11,000 to buy his wife’s casket when she died 11 years ago.
“It’s not an issue today among people,” Everson said. “It’s just not an issue.”