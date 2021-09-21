The 2022 elections, a new community corrections officer, costs for programs to help residents with chemical and mental health issues, and almost $50,000 for a county parks plan, along with a $62,000 cut in state aid are helping push Rice County's preliminary 2022 tax levy up by 4.46%.
The proposal, presented by County Administrator Sara Folsted Tuesday morning, drew few comments from the Board of Commissioners. But there's still time for adjustment. Consideration of the preliminary county and Housing and Redevelopment Authority levies are on the board's Sept. 28 agenda, but even then commissioners have until late December to whittle those down.
Once preliminary figures are approved, they can not be increased, per state law.
While the levy may increase, the proposed tax rate, a better gauge of taxes over time, is expected to drop by more than a 10th of a point, from 40.73 in 2021 to 39.66. Further cuts to the projected $88.87 million budget would drop the rate even more.
Funding for the county parks plan, approved in July, is coming from money in both the 2021 and 2022 budgets. The plan will create a county-wide parks plan covering a 10- to 20-year span. It will look at its existing assets and community needs, and make recommendations to enhance and maintain the 13 county parks.
Rice County has what's labeled a parks plan, County Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick has said, but it's more list than plan. To apply for state and federal grants that could help improve the parks, a true plan is needed.
Crisis intervention
Included in the 2022 budget is additional funding for Project Intercept, launched in early 2019. The program includes voluntary chemical and mental health screenings for inmates in the county jail, allowing Social Services staff to more quickly meet their needs with treatment plans and/or services.
Inmates with chemical and or mental health issues landing in jail — often repeatedly — is a significant and growing problem, one Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn has acknowledged many times in the last few years.
A second piece is what county Social Services Director Mark Shaw is calling a Behavioral Health Unit, which would embed a social worker in three of the county's law enforcement agencies and include a supervisor who licensed to conduct chemical health assessments. Next July, the state is changing how it conducts assessments for those receiving public assistance, so this service would put Rice County ahead of the curve, said Shaw.
While ride alongs are possible, one staff member would office with the Northfield Police Department, one with Faribault Police and one in the Sheriff's Office, according to Shaw's proposal. The assignments to Northfield and Faribault must still be approved by their respective city councils, though Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen on Tuesday came out strongly in favor of the proposal.
Bohlen said he's wanted a similar program for a couple of years.
While all Rice County officers have been trained in crisis intervention, that's not their area of expertise. A dedicated social worker would essentially serve a dual function, said Bohlen.
"They will help our police officers, but also help the people in need," he said, adding that social workers can also connect individuals with services and necessities, such as housing or food, when appropriate.
Shaw expects the program will cost Rice County about $398,000 in 2022. Two social workers will be reassigned from their current roles and some new revenue is expected, making the net cost to the county about $100,000, according to Administrator Folsted.
Shaw anticipates the number of jail bed days will also be reduced, cutting overall costs further.