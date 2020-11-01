The Northfield Downtown Development Corp. has undertaken several initiatives to ensure the downtown district maintains a steady presence throughout the pandemic.
During an Oct. 20 presentation to the Northfield City Council, NDDC Executive Director Greg Siems noted his organization has collaborated with Northfield Public Broadcasting to produce a series of short videos highlighting downtown businesses and the people who own/operate them. Also, public art and downtown design work has been funded through a Southeast Minnesota Arts Council grant through a project with the city’s Arts and Culture Commission and Northfield Roundtable, an organization focused on developing a long-term vision for downtown. Also, the Artists on Main Street initiative continues. The NDDC, a nonprofit, was selected to participate in the three-year community development initiative in 2018 through the historical preservation nonprofit Rethos and Springboard for the Arts with support from the Bush Foundation.
Eight downtown businesses have received $500 from Rethos to support adaptive projects/involvements. Also, NDDC fundraised an additional $3,000 to support six more projects.
Siems noted a recent downtown property owner survey gauging their interest in creating special service districts was generally positive. Special service districts are intended to create an additional level of services in downtown districts throughout the state, like snow removal, trash collection, marketing and other components. One challenge in the research process, however, is assessing the development cost. Siems said he would work with Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig in the coming months for additional research/outreach and to gauge other options. A petition of at least 25% of property owners is needed for such a district to be implemented. If more than 45% object, however, the district won’t go into effect.
Siems thanked the council for allocating Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars to offset the revenue loss caused by the cancelation of this year’s downtown taste tour. So far, Siems noted donations are similar to 2019.
The organization was founded in 2000 and officially joined the Main Street America network in 2018. The council has funded the organization since its founding, though there's been contention as to whether the city should continue.
At times, including in 2016, councilors argued that the nonprofit is benefiting unfairly from city aid, while others have maintained that the funding should be viewed as an estimate, which is seeing returns. Still, the council agreed to a $35,000, three-year contract with the NDDC in 2017. The NDDC is seeking a one-year extension of the contract for $35,000 plus a 3% cost-of-living increase. Council discussion on the proposal is expected in November.
Councilor Erica Zweifel said the NDDC does “fantastic work,” by undertaking community development initiatives. Zweifel and fellow Councilor Jessica Peterson White said the organization’s work has been especially important during the pandemic in promoting struggling downtown businesses.
“They provide a pivotal role,” Zweifel said of the NDDC.
Peterson White commended Siems for his presentation and the work of the NDDC.
“The NDDC has just been so present and available and proactive throughout the pandemic and has been really creative,” she said.