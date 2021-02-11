As the state that is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes (more like 11,842), the great outdoors is a major part of Minnesota’s identity. This weekend, everyone will have the opportunity to experience the state’s natural beauty.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has designated Saturday as a free park day with free entrance to all Minnesota state parks and state recreation areas. The DNR offers these days once per season. While entrance fees will be waived, amenities or user fees for activities like camping, equipment rentals may still be charged
There is a state park within 30 miles of most Minnesotans, according to the DNR website. The seasonal free pass day allows Minnesotans the chance to get out to their local park or explore a new place during a different time of year.
“The intent is to try to get people out looking at what we have to offer at different times of the year so you get a sense for what's here,” said Joel Wagar, parks and trails area supervisor at Rice Lake State Park.
During the wintertime, Rice Lake State Park closes down their campground road and picnic area road, turning the roads into part of the winter trail system, making the boat launch parking area the only accessible place for cars. The campground road becomes a part of the snowmobile trail system, which connects three miles of the Rice Lake State Park snowmobile trail to the nearly 200 miles of Steele County’s snowmobile system.
“It's a nice variation from being out on the fields and ditches, kind of go through the park here and go through the woods,” Wagar said.
The park also has about five miles of trails for people to hike, snowshoe or cross country ski, although the park does not groom for cross country skiing. With larger snowfalls, park staff try to pack the trails in an effort to make park maintenance easier and to help hikers navigate the trails. Geocaching is also an option for winter time activities, Wagar said. The frozen lake offers other opportunities for recreation whether it's snowshoeing or cross country skiing along the cattails and ice fishing.
“This winter is not a good year (for ice fishing) because we had the lake drawn down as part of an effort to improve water clarity. So this year there’s not a lot of water depth underneath that ice,” Wagar said.
If residents decide to go to Rice Lake State Park, they should be aware that the warming shelter is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and should dress warmly. With a bump in Rice Lake State Park attendance in the past year, Wagar says the best option was to close the shelter to the public as limited staffing wouldn’t be able to enforce social distancing.
“We've had a lot more people out using the trail systems this winter, whether that's because they discovered the park this summer when they were out, and are continuing to use it or whether it's just because it's a good place to get out and take a hike,” Wagar said.
Nerstrand Big Woods State Park has also seen an uptick in park attendance, according to Park Manager Laurel Quill.
“Our park has been on average about 250% busier than we have been in the last five years,” Quill said, adding that the only time the park isn’t in high usage is during extremely cold weather days.
During the winter, Nerstrand Big Woods State Park is a popular place for birders, although this weekend’s cold weather will likely have most wildlife sheltering from the extreme temperatures. Another popular feature of the park is the frozen waterfall, many people hike through the woods to get to it.
“It might be a little bit slippery so we ask that people are careful,” Quill said about the hiking trails.
The DNR recommends visitors remember the following “key three” when visiting state parks:
- Plan ahead - Check the park's online visitor alert on the state park's webpage before you leave. Know where to go and have a backup plan to go somewhere else in the park if the initial area is overcrowded. Grab a park map copy and expect limited staffing.
- Arrive prepared - Buildings and warming shelters may not be open so make sure to dress for the weather.
- Follow the rules - Follow all COVID-related guidance, practice social distancing and pay attention to park signs. Stay home if you are feeling sick and try to only go out with members of your immediate household.