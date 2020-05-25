The city of Northfield will soon apply to update the list of its buildings considered historically significant by the National Register of Historic Places — a move that’s set to see the Northfield National Bank Building recognized and the Northfield Public Library lose this status, according to the application draft.
Should the application process succeed, it will be the first time the list has changed since the Northfield Commercial Historic District was first recognized by the National Register in 1979. As there have been a number of changes to Northfield’s buildings over the last 40 years, the time is right to update the list, said City Planner Mikayla Schmidt.
Aside from granting the buildings symbolic weight, the recognition means building owners and developers are potentially eligible for state and federal tax credit benefits when paying for repairs or renovations, according to the National Park Service.
The draft list also removes the Northstar Hotel — which was demolished in 2018 — updates the descriptions of Northfield’s historically significant buildings and argues that Northfield’s historical “period of significance” should span from 1856 through 1966 — the year the Northfield National Bank building at 25 Bridge Square was constructed. The building now houses Neuger Communications Group.
Northfield Public Library has been removed from the list “due to exterior alterations that resulted in diminished historic integrity.”
A $3.01 million addition to the 1910 Carnegie library was completed in 2016. The project included more gathering and programming space, enhanced employee workplaces that are more easily accessible and mandatory safety upgrades.
Northfield’s Heritage Preservation Commission, a city board dedicated to preserving the city’s historical sites, has worked with Carole Zellie, a cultural resource consultant with Landscape Research LLC, for the last few months to update the proposed list and iron out some of the application’s additional details, Schmidt said.
Zellie submitted the draft to the city on May 5 and HPC discussed it at a May 14 meeting.
In the coming days, Schmidt will submit the draft to the Minnesota State Historical Preservation Office for review, she said. After a review process, SHPO will make recommendations concerning the application to the National Park Service, which the National Register is a part of. Normally, a city can expect to hear back from SHPO within 30 days of submitting an application, but Zellie said she expects the chaos of COVID-19 likely means this will take longer.
The update wouldn’t have much of a commercial impact on Northfield as most of the maintenance regulations of historically significant buildings are determined at the local level by HPC, which has its own list of historically significant buildings separate from the one to be implemented at the federal level, said HPC member Michael Meehan.
HPC members have determined they won’t recommend the buildings they deem historically significant to be seen as such by the National Register because “amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we didn’t want to impose one more thing, so to speak, on businesses during this time,” Schmidt said.
Despite the lack of commercial impact, a building’s spot in the National Register is a testament to its long-standing presence, and recognizes the architecture of Northfield’s place in American and Minnesota history.
“I think it’s really important because in Northfield we’re lucky we have a cohesive downtown core that has most of the downtown tableau preserved from the 1800s, so if we were to lose any of those buildings it would be almost impossible to recreate,” Meehan said.
“I think the charm, the quality, the environment that make Northfield a really interesting place for people to visit and shop and do business would be lost if we were to lose the historic character of downtown.”