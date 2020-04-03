March is typically an important month for Minnesota food shelves. It's when Minnesota FoodShare calls on businesses, organizations and faith communities to participate in its annual campaign to keep shelves stocked year round.
However, last month was a March like no other for area food shelves. The March Campaign took a back seat on food shelf directors’ priority lists as the novel coronavirus pandemic presented new challenges. And in response to COVID-19, Minnesota FoodShare has extended the campaign through April 30.
According to the Minnesota FoodShare website, over $17.8 million to date has been distributed to participating food shelves via the Minnesota FoodShare FoodFund. All Minnesota FoodShare donations received during the March Campaign go to the FoodFund, which provides a proportional match to all food shelves participating in the campaign. All FoodFund donations are distributed to nearly 300 Minnesota food shelves, which participate annually.
Locally, food shelf directors and volunteers have implemented new methods of protecting themselves and clients from potential exposure to coronavirus. Many suspect the need for food shelves will increase in the weeks ahead.
Faribault Area Food Shelf
At the Faribault Area Food Shelf, director Linda Gere said volunteers are “being very careful of how everything is handled.” The shelf maintains its regular hours of 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but social distancing is enforced for those who use the food shelf, and volunteers have been following strict hand-washing and shelf sanitizing orders.
Gere said it’s hard to know if donations are where they usually are during the March Campaign. With the campaign extended, she hasn’t yet determined a final tally. She suspects the count is down because churches are closed and therefore their March Campaign events were likely cancelled. But on the other hand, a number of church members have called to ask how to donate food and money to the shelf.
Gere hasn’t noticed an increase in clients since stay-home orders began, but she did notice fewer donations from local grocery stores because customers were stocking up. Grocery store donations have recently gotten back to normal, she said.
“With all the contacts from community members and churches offering additional assistance, we’re pretty stable right now,” said Gere. “With that said, people have been off work a few weeks so we certainly could see our usage increasing over the next month or so.”
Society of St. Vincent de Paul
The St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Shelf changed its food distribution to an outside drive-thru model. Rather than allowing clients to select their items, volunteers give them pre-packaged boxes of food to keep volunteers and clients safe.
Larry Muehlenbein, director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Shelf, noticed a slight increase in clients since stay-home orders started. But like Gere said of the Faribault Area Food Shelf, Muehlenbein expects more will start using St. Vincent de Paul in the near future.
“We’re always looking for donations or looking for volunteers,” said Muehlenbein. “I think we all are — all the food shelves. We’ve been very, very happy our clients have been so accepting of the changes we’ve had to make. We’re going to be making a lot more changes based on mandates … Right now everyone has been very cooperative and very understanding.”
St. Vincent de Paul typically holds a banquet in March for the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign and matches donation funds, but the banquet was called off due to coronavirus.
“Our proceeds were down for the month of March because of that,” said Muehlenbein. “But hopefully by the grace of God we’ll get through all that.”
Muehlenbein said he’s thankful to food suppliers that continue to do their best to offer support during the pandemic.
Community Action Center of Northfield
At the Community Action Center (CAC) of Northfield, the food shelf transitioned to a drive-up model March 13 and this week began limiting the number of staff and volunteers on site per shift. Anyone helping at the shelf has their temperature taken.
“Once this pandemic started we knew we needed to keep volunteers and clients safe as possible,” said Anika Rychner, program director at CAC.
Staff and volunteers were divided into three distinct teams and will rotate shifts every three weeks. During their two weeks off, staff members work from home and take phone calls. This way, if one person is sick, their entire team isn’t exposed.
With more and more people on unpaid and laid off from work, Rychner expects CAC client numbers will spike. CAC serves an average of 20 households per day, but Rycher said closer to 36 households per day have used CAC the past two weeks.
CAC has also increased its home deliveries, specifically to seniors who should avoid riding public transportation during this time. Rychner said volunteers actively call CAC clients to check in and see if they need anything.
“We’re doing a lot of things all at once for the sole purpose of making sure [community members] know we’re here,” said Rychner. “They’re still welcome to use the food shelf even if they’ve never used it before. Sometimes people think you’re either a client or not, but the food shelf is for the community.”
At this time, CAC is looking for more food shelf volunteers who are healthy and not at risk. A number of older volunteers have stepped back to protect themselves, and Rychner said CAC supports and understands those decisions. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at communityactioncenter.org/volunteer.
“At this point we have no reason to think there won’t be enough food,” said Rychner. “ … but it’s ever changing, every day, so that’s why local community support is so important.”
CAC also continues to accept food donations outside the building. Rychner said the shelf will take any food items as well as toilet paper, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items. Staff continues to rescue food from local retailers, but Rychner said those collections have been down as grocery stores aim to keep their own shelves stocked. Although $9 million dollars was allocated to hunger relief from the state, Rychner said it will take some time before food shelves begin receiving that funding.
As for the March Campaign, Rychner said “That’s the biggest fund drive, but of course that’s not the focus right now … We haven’t been pushing it as an organization because we’ve been so focused on health and safety.”