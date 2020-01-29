Embedded in the winter snow, over 22,000 miles of trails run throughout the state of Minnesota. Largely used by snowmobilers, not everyone stops to consider how these trails take formation or who makes them interconnect.
Waterford Warriors Snowmobile Club of Northfield installs and maintains over 50 miles of snowmobile trails, plus an additional 22 miles for the snowmobile club in Randolph.
“A lot of people who ride [snowmobiles] think the trails are just there, and that’s not true,” said John Peterson, Waterford Warriors treasurer. “A lot of volunteer time goes into making that possible; a lot of people take that for granted.”
Vern Koester, trail administrator and longtime member of the Waterford Warriors, largely credits the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Grant-in-Aid program for establishing the trail system for snowmobile clubs to install and maintain across Minnesota. Before the Grant-in-Aid system took effect in 1982, Koester said trespassing posed a problem for snowmobilers and landowners.
The Minnesota DNR also administers grants to the various snowmobile clubs throughout the state, based on such factors as trail miles, the length of the winter season and the amount of snow during that time.
Established in 1972, the Waterford Warriors Snowmobile Club is self-funded from registrations, trail passes and unrefunded gas tax. It’s a fact many of the club’s own members don’t even realize, Koester said. He himself became a member of the club a couple years after it began and has held multiple positions, like many members.
Currently, around 80 members in Northfield and surrounding areas make up the Waterford Warriors Snowmobile Club. All members are required to also join the Minnesota United Snowmobile Association, which was instrumental in getting the Grant-in-Aid program going.
“Basically [it’s about] the camaraderie,” Koester said. “A lot of people were doing it, and it’s a fun way to enjoy the winter. One of the things I like about the club is all the volunteerism.”
Grooming trails
The Waterford Warriors Snowmobile Club divides 55 miles into seven sections for grooming. A different club member is in charge of each portion, and with the help of a group of friends, Koester said it takes about six hours to install each trail section. In his opinion, it “goes fairly quickly.” It takes 22 to 24 hours to groom all the trails, and most is accomplished during daylight hours.
Many groomers are farmers, including Johnson, who brings experience with machinery to the trail installation process.
“It’s just relaxing to go out there and make the trails nice for everyone to ride on,” Johnson said.
Although grooming the trails is a major aspect of the Waterford Warriors, which was established in 1972, the club depended on neighboring snowmobile clubs to groom its trails for many years. The Northfield club began charitable gambling in 1996 with the goal of purchasing grooming equipment, and in 1998, the group purchased its own grooming drag and rented a tractor to pull it. The club purchased its first tractor four years later.
There’s a science to determining the best time to groom. Koester explained that sometimes it’s better for snowmobile traffic to pack down snow before the groomer sets to work. Taking the wind into account, sometimes it’s best to wait until the snow drifts subside. Milt Berg, Waterford Warriors member, contacts all the groomers to find out who has time to install and maintain the trails on any given day.
While club volunteers install and maintain trails with the groomers, there’s another group of people who help make the system come together.
“The other big volunteers are the landowners who allow our trails to go across their land,” Koester said. “I think it’s incredible for them to do that without any charge.”
Peterson added it can take a lot of encouragement to regain permission to use land, but signing the permission slip takes much liability off the landowners as the land then goes on the state’s liability insurance. To show appreciation to landowners who lend their property to the trail system, the Waterford Warriors send gift cards and host a special recognition night each March.
While respecting the wishes of landowners who don’t want the disturbance of snowmobiles near their homes, Koester said most farmers are cooperative with the club. Laughing, he recalled one woman who complained because the trails didn’t run close enough to her house. It turned out she wanted to count the snowmobiles passing her property.
Focus on youth
Since many active snowmobilers like to pass down their interest to their children, the Waterford Warriors host a youth snowmobile safety training annually.
Waterford Warriors Dawn and Larry Conrad have hosted the snowmobile safety training at their farm for the past 22 years, but the club began hosting the training at least 35 years ago.
“It’s really fun; the kids are so appreciative," Dawn said. "They’re so happy when they get their certificate that they have passed the course and … that just makes you feel good.”
Children 12 and older are eligible to take the snowmobile safety training, and their certification is noted on their driver’s license whenever they pass their driving test. Dawn said the number in attendance each year has fluctuated from 50 children many years ago to 25 in more recent years. If the Conrads host the training on a day that conflicts with a family’s schedule, the good news is other area snowmobile clubs also offer safety training.
A DNR officer talks to the students, and the Waterford Warriors provide the snowmobiles for the behind the handlebar training. Years ago, students needed to complete eight hours of classroom time before taking behind the handlebar training. Now, students need to pass an online course before attending the training in person. Parents attend the safety training with their children and may help them with the online course work.
The Conrads set up a course in the snow, even if the snow is hard to find. Students then have an opportunity to practice the hand signals and abide by the safety rules.
Apart from the snowmobile safety training, the Waterford Warriors also distribute scholarships for $750 each to students at Northfield and Randolph high schools. Typically, Dawn said the club selects students interested in an engineering field for these scholarships. The club donates audio equipment to Northfield Schools annually, and has also donated $2,500 to the Northfield trap shooting team.
Being a club member
The Waterford Warriors meet the first Thursday of each month throughout the year. Even during the summer months, when snowmobiles are tucked away for the season, the club members typically organize a night in the Dundas Dome ballpark and host picnics outdoors.
The big kickoff to the snowmobile season is the Defeat of Jesse James Days Parade. Club members gather together to build a float, which raises awareness of the Waterford Warriors and also serves as a bonding opportunity for those involved.
As for donations, the club doesn’t only focus on youth but finds other opportunities to give back to the community. The Waterford Warriors purchased ATV tracks for Northfield Fire and Rescue and a no-till drill for Rice County Soil and Water. Members buy animals at the Rice County and Dakota County fairs and donate to the Veterans Memorial Ride organized by the Minnesota United Snowmobile Association.
Ditch cleanup is another task the Waterford Warriors complete twice a year.
“It’s kind of fun to get together, catch up with members and do community service,” said Johnson, who participates in the ditch cleanup.
As members grow older, Koester finds it helpful when younger members like Johnson meet the needs of the club.
“I think guilt is the wrong approach,” Koester said. “People should join for the camaraderie and the community service.”
A number of younger members have joined the club in recent years, Dawn added, as well as a first-time member in his 70s. Families have also played an ongoing role in the club.
“You have a wide spectrum of people from all walks of life,” Dawn said. “So it’s interesting and fun to meet new people, and we’re always open to having more people join.”