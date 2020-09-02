Minnesota’s largest credit union plans to build in Northfield next year.
Wings Financial, a credit union serving more than 280,000 members worldwide, plans to construct the building mainly for e-banking services in what's now part of the Target parking lot at 2323 S. Hwy. 3.
The Northfield City Council on Sept. 1 unanimously approved a minor subdivision to allow for the development. The building is projected to be complete by fall 2021. The credit union's hours have not been announced, but Frauenshuh Commercial Real Estate Senior Vice President Ross M. Hedlund, who is a consultant on the project, said hours will likely be similar its Apple Valley and Lakeville locations.
The site’s size, at less than 2,500 square feet, is projected to be smaller than a typical bank building footprint. Wings is expected to utilize two drive-thru electronic tellers with proper stacking of three cars from the teller station. The tellers will most often not be on-site, but will virtually connect to the Wings Financial branch in Apple Valley if customers need to directly speak to someone. According to Wings Financial, traffic counts at Lakeville show two to five customers per hour. In Northfield, that number is projected to be less.
Hedlund noted Wings is continuing to expand and has doubled its footprint within the last five years. He added that because credit unions are member-owned, financial success is passed on at better rates and fewer fees than traditional banks.
“It’s always good to have options for financial services,” he said. “They’ve had a really good track record for a number of years.
“Northfield is definitely a natural extension from their current south metro location.”
Responding to a question from Councilor David DeLong on why the building isn’t being constructed on Cub Foods land, Hedlund said the Target parking lot is larger, and the location will allow the branch to face the parking area between the two retailers.
DeLong, who expressed apprehension at what he said were many unanswered questions relating to the development, still joined other councilors in unanimously approving the minor subdivision.
Councilor Brad Ness was impressed with the proposal.
“This makes a lot of sense,” he said. “They’ve done the research.”
Wings Financial will not be the lone credit union in Northfield. In June, local officials broke ground on a 5,500-square-foot HomeTown Credit Union branch off Hwy. 3 at the corner of Gleason Court and Honeylocust Drive.