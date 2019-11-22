An award-winning author with ties to Northfield has included the city in her new historical fiction book capturing the story of a post-World War II family.
“Don’t Put the Boats Away,” written by Ames Sheldon, is considered a sequel to her book “Eleanor’s Wars.”
According to a book synopsis, in the aftermath of World War II, Sutton family members are reeling after the death of a son, Eddie. The book captures the family over the next 25 years as they struggle with loss, grief and mourning. A daughter, Harriet, and son, Nat, try to fill the void Eddie left; she becomes a chemist in a culture considered sexist in the 1940s and ‘50s, hoping to move into the family business in New Jersey, while Nat aims to be a jazz musician.
“Both fight with their autocratic father, George, over their professional ambitions as they come of age,” the synopsis states. “Their mother, Eleanor, who has PTSD as a result of driving an ambulance during the Great War, wrestles with guilt over never telling Eddie about the horrors of war before he enlisted. As the members of the family attempt to rebuild their lives, they pay high prices, including divorce and alcoholism ― but in the end, they all make peace with their losses, each in his or her own way.”
Sheldon described the book as a family saga with swerves, turns and challenges.
“They are all still reacting to the war,” Sheldon said. “I think wars have a huge impact, not just for the participant, but for the larger family and the next generation. It’s very powerful, unfortunately.”
Sheldon noted the book touches on issues of the day, including sepsis and alcoholism, but also touches on perseverance. The book was a finalist in the historical fiction category of the 2019 Best Book Awards sponsored by American Book Fest. Her first book resulted in her being awarded a Benjamin Franklin Gold Award for Historical Fiction.
During the process, Sheldon, who lives in Eden Prairie, read copies of the Northfield News from the late 1940s at the Northfield Historical Society to gain a better historical sense of the area.
Sheldon generated her idea for Northfield to be involved in the book based on a family history with the community. Her great-great-great grandfather was Jesse Ames, a clipper ship captain from Maine. He ended up moving to the area and bought a plot of land with the intention of farming. He despised farming, however, so he bought a mill on the east side of the Cannon River. He eventually built a new mill and later sold that to Malt-O-Meal founder John Campbell.
Sheldon noted her initial idea for the first book came from songs her uncle wrote about boarding school in Andover during World War II.
“The songs just grabbed me,” she said. “I mean, they still do. They’re wonderfully reflective of what he felt like, as a misfit.”
Sheldon’s first editor told her the story seemed like a young adult book and that she needed more tension. She then decided to make the character Eleanor an World War I ambulance driver who married a French surgeon. He died, and she later suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.
The book mainly takes place during World War II, and Eleanor’s children and her second husband are also impacted by her condition. Her second husband did not want her to discuss her experience in the First World War, so her younger son enlisted in World War II.
“There is a ton of historically accurate detail in both of these books,” she said. “I like to read historical fiction. I like to write historical fiction.”
To Sheldon, it is important to tell the story of war in a palpable way, something she said she does by showing the impact of PTSD.
“It’s a really good read,” she said.