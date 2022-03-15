What would you do if another person tells you they're not OK?
Beyond enduring the awkward conversation, most of us wouldn't know what to do or say in that difficult situation.
That's why so many community members have signed up for the mental health first aid training sessions sponsored by the Northfield Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with Community Health Initiative. Northfield is part of a national initiative to increase mental health literacy.
"We had a tremendous response to the three sessions we've already held," said Lisa Peterson, executive director of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce.
"One in five Americans has a mental illness, and the pandemic has dramatically increased depression and anxiety," she wrote in a Chamber of Commerce news release. "But many are reluctant to seek help or don't know where to turn for care. Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. Friends and family members may find it hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health service often do not receive care until it is too late."
She added, "In 12 years, mental health first aid has become a full-blown movement in the U.S., more than 2.5 million people are certified Mental Health First Aiders - and we've been growing that number with our sessions these last three months."
Initiative to increase mental health literacy
Laura Turek, Northfield Healthy Community Initiative promise coordinator, said people want this training, in order to be better prepared and equipped to handle an interaction with someone experiencing a mental health issue — before it becomes a crisis.
Thanks to a $100,000 grant over five years, more instructors can be trained to deliver more mental health aid training sessions to the general public. Since Oct. 1, 2021, more than 582 people have been trained in Rice County with the goal of training 3,000 in the next five years.
In Rice County, between 20-25 instructors have been trained to conduct the sessions. These instructors hail from a cross section of professions, including educators, social workers, community health workers, school psychologists and therapists. Some of these new instructors speak Spanish or Somali. Plans are underway for specialized training sessions for school faculty and staff, law enforcement, emergency responders, veterans and high school students.
"The mental health first aid training is geared for anyone who interacts with people," she said. "We want to build capacity to train as many community members as possible. That's why we're scheduling three training sessions a month."
Thursday's all-day training session was facilitated by Rachel Morrison, a clinical case manager at Carleton College's student health and counseling division, and Tamnnet Kidanu, associate director of health promotion in Carleton College's office of health promotion.
"Our main goal is to open up our community to each other and be able to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness," Morrison said.
The training, which was held at Ruth's on Stafford, 410 Stafford Lane in Dundas, was developed by the National Council for Behavioral Health and Mental Health First Aid USA after originating in Australia. Each attendee received a manual and a participant processing guide.
Morrison emphasized the role of a community member was not to diagnose mental illness, but to serve as a vital link to early intervention by observing changes in behaviors.
One of the biggest challenges facing the mental health field today, Morrison said, is the negative attitude people have towards those experiencing mental health challenges.
"The stigma and labels attached to mental health are considerable," she said.
According to 2017 data gathered by the MHFA, one in five adults in the United States is diagnosed with mental health disorder in a single year, she said. "More than 40% never seek treatment."
The training session included several videos illustrating emotional scenarios such as a father experiencing hopelessness and neighbors attempting to be useful to a person experiencing helplessness. The session was quick-paced, highly interactive and offered numerous small group break out sessions.
Late in the afternoon when the training tackled intense and sensitive crisis situations like suicide, psychosis, and substance abuse, Kidanu stationed herself at the back of the room in case participants needed private counseling.
"We need to be advocates for someone struggling with mental illness by asking for a mental health professional to intervene," said Morrison.
The biggest risk factors facing college students in 2022 are eating disorders, anxiety, depression and isolation, she said.
"Life is hard," said Morrison. "There a lot weighing on students, especially those experiencing hate because of their race or sexual orientation. We do our best to connect with those students at highest risk."
Morrison said, after the recent suicide of a high-profile Stanford University soccer goalie, staff in her office were concerned about an increased risk of contagion.
"When a case like that appears in daily media coverage, and students see someone who may look like them who is also a college student, it tends to normalize suicide ideation," she said.
Other times of high stress, like exam weeks, are also cause for concern.
Morrison said much of the curriculum for the mental health first aid training was developed after 32 people were gunned down on the campus of Virginia Tech University in 2007.
"Mental health is like a tree that needs rest, nourishment, sunshine and constant care," Morrison said.