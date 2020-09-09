Speakers at the annual Joseph Lee Heywood graveside memorial service Wednesday reminded those in attendance that Heywood, who has achieved worldwide recognition after dying in 1876 while defending First National Bank against armed robbers, shares attributes with the frontline workers responding during COVID-19.
The Sept. 9 ceremony at Northfield Cemetery took place on an unseasonably cold, rainy day that bore little resemblance to what is annually the first events to take place during the week of Defeat of Jesse James Days. The crowd, noticeably smaller than in recent years, wore masks and kept a social distance as a sign of the pandemic, which has caused DJJD, one of the largest community celebrations in Minnesota, to adopt a one-day limited event with most activities pushed online. The longtime festival honors Heywood, who died protecting residents from the James-Younger Gang during the 1876 robbery, and Northfield residents who defended their town against the notorious gang.
Northfield Mayor Pro Tem Clarice Grenier Grabau thanked essential workers, businesses and nonprofits for their work in helping the community during the pandemic
Northfield Hospital and Clinics President and CEO Steve Underdahl noted that despite Heywood’s recognition as a hero, in life he was a normal person. Underdahl tied Heywood's heroism to the role frontline workers during the pandemic will be remembered for following the conclusion of COVID-19. That included health care workers, gas station clerks, cooks and others who have continued to help the community despite the persistent threat of infection.
“It’s always regular folks who save the world,” he said.
Defeat of Jesse James Days General Chair Galen Malecha noted this year’s Joseph Lee Heywood Distinguished Service award is being given to first responders, retail workers and truck drivers who have continued helping the community during COVID-19. He then listed the past Distinguished Service recipients who have since died.
Despite the changes, there are still some in-person DJJD events still scheduled. A community parade is slated for noon Saturday. The parade format has been changed to include parts of the entire city to ensure social distancing.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, the Sundowners Car Club plans a Classic Car Cruise starting at Northfield High School.The lineup for the event starts at 3 p.m. Immediately following the cruise, ducks will be dropped into the river from the Fourth Street Bridge. The first three sold ducks are expected to have cash prizes — first place is $1,000, second place is $300, and third is $150. Tickets are $5, and participants must be 18 years old to purchase. However, participants don’t have to be present to win. Tickets are available for purchase from Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services personnel or at the fire station.