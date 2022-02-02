The Rice County DFL held its precinct caucuses remotely Tuesday, while the Rice County GOP met in person.
The DFL decision came about amid concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
“The state DFL met about two or three weeks ago about the concerns with the rising cases of COVID. Trying to ensure the safety of the community at large, they came up with two options: hold in person caucuses with heightened COVID preparations, or hold contactless caucuses,” said Shawn Groth, chair of the Rice DFL.
While the DFL was concerned with COVID-19 precautions, members of the GOP wanted to have their voices heard in person. With 28 new members attending at the Northfield caucus location alone, this was clear.
“It was a good event, a lot of new people to the caucus,” said Jim Flaherty, chair of the Rice County GOP.
By holding their caucus in a contact-free setting, the DFL had to push back most decisions and activities commonly discussed at the caucus to future events.
The DFL dropped restrictions on the ability for felons and non-citizens to attend the caucus and become delegates. DFL leaders say this in an attempt to promote accessibility and inclusion in the caucus.
Members of the DFL also had extra guidelines to follow in order to participate remotely.
“To participate in the caucus, you had to fill out a non-attendee form," Groth said. "Folks could submit resolutions through that form via email and mail. Each caucus location became a drop-off location for the forms. No in person or virtual meetings.”
Between the extra steps to attend and the increased pool of people eligible to attend, the DFL caucuses in Rice County drew roughly the same amount of people as in past years.
“Preliminary numbers show people did participate," Groth said. "The last count was over 200 participants. A normal in-person caucus would be 200 in a non -residential election year. We are quite pleased with the participation and engagement.”
Because of the short notice regarding the need to hold caucuses in contactless settings, the DFL was unable to accommodate a virtual caucus. There will be virtual meetings in the future when organizers have more time to prepare.
“We'll be holding virtual precinct meetings over the next few months," Groth said. "Precinct members will be given a Zoom meeting. Delegates would automatically become delegates unless too many people volunteered. In that case, we would hold a drawing to determine the final delegates.”
The GOP plans to continue to hold events in person and has chosen delegates through discussion and voting like always.
The GOP also took time to discuss the death of Rice County Judge Thomas Neuville, a lifelong Republican. Caucus-goer Bruce Morlan called him “a man of good character.”
The GOP caucuses held straw polls to determine people’s preferences for gubernatorial candidates to oppose Gov. Tim Walz. This is the first step in gauging the support for each candidate among each district.
Dr. Scott Jensen held the most votes in the Northfield poll, as well as statewide. In Northfield, Jensen received nearly 57% of the votes, and he received 38% of the votes statewide as of 10:30 on the night of the poll, with 93% of the Minnesota caucuses reporting.
“We had our straw poll last night, and Dr. Jensen took the county poll," Flaherty said. "People are satisfied with that. Only one undecided among the people in Northfield. That was good; it means people are being informed and making decisions.”
The second-most preferred candidate was Paul Gazelka with 9% support locally and 14% statewide.
Neil Shah received 14% of the votes locally and 12% statewide. Mike Murphy and Kendall Qualls each received 8% of the votes locally and 11% statewide. Michelle Benson received 2% of the votes locally and 7% statewide.
Only 2% of the local participants were undecided, but 7% were undecided across the state.