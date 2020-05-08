Northfield city councilors on Tuesday night approved prorated refunds for liquor license holders sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council action came as the pandemic has closed bars across the state since March 17, an order that has been extended several times by Gov. Tim Walz.
In Northfield, 32 licensees are eligible for prorated refunds.
As of Tuesday, the prorated amount since April 1 is approximately $7,385. Refunds are expected to be issued once the state order is lifted.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said City Councilor Suzie Nakasian.
Liquor license fees are meant to pay for license issuance, inspection, monitoring compliance (insurance, training, etc.), enforcement and compliance checks of the licensee.
“The amount of the refund to each business may not be very large, but during these times, every little bit helps,” said City Clerk Deb Little.
Councilor Brad Ness said he has supported the idea “very early on, when it first came up.”
“It’s not a huge step, but it might make a little bit of a difference for the bars and restaurants that have liquor licenses,” he said. “Not a huge step, but it’s a good step.”
Fielder’s Choice General Manager Jesse Bigjohn said the refund will be well-received as the establishment slowly gets back on its feet.
“It will definitely be helpful,” he said Wednesday. “Every few hundred dollars is going to help.”
He expects Fielder's Choice to make it through the pandemic because the community has continued to support the business by placing takeout orders.
The city also approved waiving late fees to utility customers on statements from April to July. Northfield has traditionally charged a 1.5% late fee. The expected cost impact to the city is approximately $13,900.
Ness said he also supported that decision, because he is unsure where residents will be financially in a few months due to the pandemic.