The Northfield Arts Guild Theater is back outdoors with its production of "The Lion in Winter" at 7 p.m. July 23-25, and 29-30 in the city's Central Park, 421 Fourth St.
Set at Christmas, 1183 in Chinon, France, "The Lion in Winter" is described by The New York Times as “a work of intelligence, astringent wit, and much theatrical skill.” Tangled intrigue, sword-fighting, and vibrant characters lead to a delightful night back to live theatre. Using a mixture of both comedic and dramatic moments, the show explores the family dynamics that come into play while the royal family battles amongst themselves over the reign of an empire.
"The Lion in Winter" depicts the passionate relationship between England's Henry II and his wife, the wealthiest woman of the age, Eleanor of Aquitaine. Behind the great stone walls of their English castle, the world’s most powerful empire is in crisis. Who will be the next heir to the throne? Fraught with intrigue, each family member schemes to usurp the other.
This delightfully wicked drama investigates the balance between family roles and power structures. What happens when the chips are down?
“The Lion in Winter connects vast political swagger and passionate personal strategy, “ says director Rachel Haider. “Based on true events, the play is a dispute over succession. But it’s flippant wit and domestic drama stabs and grabs – making it an incredibly fun night at the theater.”
Director Rachel Haider holds an extensive resume including work with professional, community, and educational theaters. The Lion in Winter’s cast features Jonathan Larson as Henry II, Michelle Drenth as Eleanor of Aquitaine, Ben Pelegano as Richard the Lionheart, Raúl Arámbula as Geoffery, James Muth as John, Alison Haider as Alais, and Samuel Mastin as Philip.
Tickets and more information are available at The Guild, 304 Division Street South, online at northfieldartsguild.org, or by calling 507-645-8877. General admission tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and students.