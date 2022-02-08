For over 40 years, many Northfield taco-lovers relied on Tacoasis (formerly Taco John’s) to supply their spicy habit.
And if you were a Tacoasis regular, it’s a given that Susan “Taco Susie” Tussing knew you—and your little dog, too.
“There are probably about 100 people who drive up and all I have to ask is, ‘Your usual?’” Tussing told this reporter in early January.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people in this place.”
Tussing, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2 at her Northfield home following a medical emergency. Born May 13, 1964, Tussing was the daughter of John F. and Rose Ann (Trnka) Tussing. An excellent student, she graduated from Northfield High School in 1982.
In anticipation of a pending ownership change for the Northfield mainstay, Tussing and Tacoasis owner Jeanne Simpson were interviewed last month.
“I got along well with Sue,” said Simpson. “She was a very good employee, and we were very appreciative of our customers. They made our whole business.”
Tussing estimated that in her first 10 years on the job, she averaged about 55 hours a week at the Highway 3 taco shop. Once she assumed managerial responsibilities, she put in 60 to 65 hours weekly, often working seven days a week except for holidays.
It’s fair to say Tussing, who began working at the small restaurant as a 19-year-old, was devoted to tacos and the customers who consumed them.
And naturally, she enjoyed them herself.
“My favorite is probably the chimichanga, but we only have so much time to eat depending on how busy we are, and chimichangas are best when they’re hot,” said Tussing.
More often, she’d grab a softshell or hardshell and get right back to work—though she sometimes mixed it up with a chicken burrito supreme.
A passionate animal-lover, Tussing never let a customer with a dog riding shotgun pass by unrecognized.
“She always handed out dog treats in the drive-through for four-legged customers,” said Tussing’s sister-in-law Kellee Tussing of Northfield.
“Sue loved animals and also really connected with people,” Kellee Tussing continued. “I’ve been so moved by the number of people who have reached out to us, and it’s really clear what an impact she made on those who went through the drive-through or came into the counter.”
The third of four siblings, Tussing fondly recalled that when she was a child, her late grandmother, Beatrice Trnka, treated her to Taco John’s lunches after Tussing had helped out with house or yard chores.
“When I started working here, employees had to pay 50% of the cost of their food,” said Tussing, mentioning that the switch from Taco John’s to Tacoasis happened in 1992.
In all her working years, Tussing had a clear view of Highway 3’s traffic action, but she was mostly too busy to gaze at the landscape—especially in warmer weather months, when nearby softball players and spectators, walkers and bikers freely fed their cravings.
“There’s no such thing as a break when there’s a customer,” said Tussing.
Logan Crosby, a Tacoasis employee who worked with Tussing from September 2021 until January 2022, testified to Tussing’s devotion.
“She had a lot of dedication, I can tell you that,” said Crosby.
Tussing’s younger brother, Northfield Police Department Sergeant Kevin Tussing, witnessed the same quality in his sister.
“When you were her friend, you were her friend forever,” he said, adding that she was a wonderful big sister to him—the fun older sister who played backyard sports with him and his friends, attended Friday night Raider football games with him and took him to Saturday afternoon matinees at the Grand Theater.
Her mentorship of younger employees will be part of her legacy; Kevin Tussing said many former Tacoasis employees have mentioned on social media that “Taco Susie” taught them valuable lessons about responsibility, accountability and how to be contributing adults.
“She changed a lot of people’s lives in that way,” said Kevin Tussing.
For the most part, Tussing’s labors were largely unnoticed by the general public. Tussing said the only time she remembered being in the Northfield News was when she was “athlete of the week” for an adult softball league in the early 1990s.
But when COVID-19 shut down eat-in restaurants in the spring of 2020, Tussing and her crew were heroes of sorts, slinging tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos and the ever-popular tators through the Tacoasis south-facing takeout window to endless streams of drive-up customers.
“It was non-stop busy from open to close during COVID,” said Tussing.
With a fairly extensive menu for such a small operation, Tacoasis was known for its Nacho Supremo and Tussing listed its ingredients rapid-fire: corn chips with nacho cheese, refried beans, meat, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, black olives and tomatoes. Softshells were other favorites, she reported.
“And most people don’t leave without getting an order of tators and a side of nacho cheese to dip ‘em in,” she added.
When Tussing wasn’t on the job, she loved spending time with her best friend Mary Harrity-Davidson’s two-year-old Australian shepherd, Cooper (she called him “my monkey”), throwing darts and watching sports—particularly the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Lynx—or movies.
She was also fond of the Home and Garden channel and other fixer-up shows.
“Maybe it runs in my blood,” she speculated. “My dad was a carpenter and so is my oldest brother.”
Several weeks ago, Tussing said she wasn’t sure what she would do once the ownership transfer was complete; shifting gears after nearly 40 years in a familiar, taco-scented environment wasn’t going to be easy. But she said a monthlong break at a warm-weather vacation destination was in order—and that what she would miss most about Tacoasis was her loyal customers.
“She took pride in doing a good job,” said Kellee Tussing. “She started every day with a smile for the customers who were so important to her.
“Sue was kind-hearted and generous and we were very lucky to have her.”
Added Harrity-Davidson, “She had a passion for the elderly and animals, so who knows where that might have gone.
“Sue had amazing character, an infectious laugh and a gift for making people and animals feel welcome.”
Tussing’s survivors include her brothers: James (Julie), Apple Valley; Michael (Debora), Shakopee; Kevin (Kellee), Northfield; two nieces; one great-nephew; her best friend, Mary Harrity-Davidson; seven aunts; three uncles; numerous cousins; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. memorial service, at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield. Masks are required. The Tussing family encourages guests to wear their favorite Minnesota sports team attire. Memorials are preferred to the Humane Society or any animal rescue organization.