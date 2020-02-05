A local congresswoman is co-authoring a bipartisan bill that aims to curb improper government payments.
A press release states the bill, introduced by Reps. Angie Craig, DFL-Minnesota, Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina, Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, and Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, aims to cut down on government waste in the form of overpayments, underpayments, improperly documented payments or payments made to ineligible recipients.
In 2018 alone, the Government Accountability Office estimated that there were more than $151 billion in improper payments throughout the federal government. Since 2003, that number is estimated to be more than $1.4 trillion.
Craig said she was stunned at the amount of improper payments the government has made, necessitating her involvement with the legislation. She said customer protections and controls were “clearly” not in place.
“It’s really about reforming government in the right way,” she said.
The bill has passed the Senate and is expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.
The legislation would require agencies to undertake efforts and develop plans to prevent improper payments, improve the way agencies identify programs with the highest risk of improper payments, require the Office of Management and Budget and the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency to issue guidance to improve annual compliance reporting and other work.
“As our national debt reaches an all-time high, I’m proud to be introducing the common sense Payment Integrity Information Act of 2019 with a bipartisan group of my colleagues,” Craig said in the release. “Hard-working Minnesotans deserve this common sense solution to ensure their taxpayer dollars are treated with the utmost respect and put to use for them in their communities. I look forward to this bill’s swift passage in the House.”
“The level of improper payments that our government authorizes is staggering — and it encompasses virtually the entire federal government,” Meadows said in the release. “Congress has an obligation to the taxpayers to step up and fix it. I applaud my colleagues for their willingness to work on a bipartisan basis.”