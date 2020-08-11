Northfield Public Schools data from this spring's distance learning show large achievement gaps between elementary students of color and their white peers.
According to an elementary improvement plan presented on Monday to the Northfield School Board, 43% of students of color demonstrated limited or partial engagement compared with 16% of white students. Elementary teachers reportedly indicated 43% of students of color were reading at grade level compared to 75% of white students. In math, teachers said 49% of students of color were performing at grade level, compared to 80% of white students.
Distance learning began in March after Gov. Tim Walz closed public schools to combat the spread of COVID-19. Northfield Public Schools plans to announce its initial learning format for the 2020-21 school year Monday.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said though he doesn’t have related statistics for the district's secondary students, he expects that would show similar disparities To him, those gaps reflect the fact that Minnesota has one of the most lopsided achievement gaps in the U.S. He said there is evidence that distance learning exacerbated racial disparities and highlighted the issue for people who didn’t want to admit the problem existed.
“We will own the data,” Hillmann said of the achievement gaps.
To Hillmann, there is no easy solution to closing the achievement gap, and he attributes such disparities to a culmination of policy decisions spanning decades. He also believes school and social program funding, and continuing adverse economic circumstances have only exacerbated the problem. He believes the school achievement gap is a symptom of continuing societal racial inequities relating to homeownership and other economic barometers of success.
Greenvale Park Elementary School Principal Sam Richardson said the elementary schools view those discrepancies as unacceptable and consequently consulted with community partners on how engagement for all students could improve. An evaluation of the composition of the Greenvale students who were struggling showed that some families had parents who had work commitments during the school day and weren't available to help their children with their lessons.
Also, students who were learning English as a second language needed help during distance learning, so administrators enlisted assistance from teachers and other staff.
Potential solutions
The district plans to send a list of culturally appropriate resources to grade-level teachers to use with students during social emotional learning to ensure all students feel represented. The plan is for staff and students to address all racist behaviors/comments within a school day, and work together to stand up for and support others.
The district is planning family conferences Sept. 8-11 to allow for all families to discuss their thoughts on the pandemic and provide them with greater instruction on how to use learning devices provided students before the school year begins Sept. 14.
Northfield Public Schools also plans to partner with community organizations to ensure all students have access to their schoolwork in a distance or hybrid learning model. Staff plans to send two positive phone calls, emails or notes to students this year.
To Hillmann, although those approaches might not eradicate existing racial disparities, the hope is that special attention during the process could be given for traditionally marginalized ethnic groups.
“We do our best when we are able to have a strong relationship with the families that we serve,” Hillmann said.