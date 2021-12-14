The nearly 1,000 students of Northfield Middle School (NMS) are primed to shop till they drop — or at least until they run out of coupons to spend. The 15th Annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, organized by NMS Media Specialist Amy Sieve and Media Assistant Samantha Becker, is in full swing through Thursday.
Initially designed to give all students a chance to make books their own, the three-day event has morphed into a broader holiday shopping experience that infuses the light-filled NMS Media Center with seasonal spirit while rewarding academic achievement, good behavior and industriousness.
“We realized that kids who were struggling readers usually didn’t have books to read at home,” said Sieve, the mastermind behind the shopping event. “First, it was only about books — and there are still lots of books available.”
About 17 years ago, Sieve initiated Tattered Pages, a student-supported book store within the Media Center. Kids can “purchase” books there throughout the year using coupons they earn in various ways.
“Students earn five Tattered Pages coupons per job — like cleaning, sorting books or organizing in the library,” said Becker.
Teachers also have Tattered Pages coupons to distribute when students excel or make strides in classrooms, and NMS office staff disburse coupons when “catching” students doing good deeds.
At their essence, both Tattered Pages and the NMS Holiday Shopping Extravaganza are reading support and incentive programs thinly disguised as pure fun.
“We weren’t able to have the sale in 2020, so the only students who remember it are the current eighth graders,” said Becker. “We haven’t had all three grades this excited in a long time.”
With holiday music as ambient noise, eager students browsed Tuesday morning among tables piled with donated gifts of all kinds — sandals, candles, stuffed animals, jewelry, socks, puzzles, weighted blankets, clothing — and oh yes, books.
“We receive donations from parents, businesses and community members throughout the year,” said Becker, “and kids bring in used books and items, too.”
Sieve and Becker are supported in their efforts by numerous volunteers, including teams of four who take gift-wrapping shifts during the extravaganza itself.
“Gift-wrapping is provided so kids can shop for friends and family members and have gifts ready to go without spending a dime of their own money,” said Becker. “They can shop, leave their items at a drop-off station and return at the end of the day to pick them up.”
Becker and Sieve strive to make the holiday shopping event something in which every student can participate. Per-item prices range from one to 20 coupons.
“We want to make it affordable for students to get things, even if they haven’t earned a ton of coupons,” said Becker. “We really try to make it inclusive and achievable.”
Ella Holleran, a 13-year-old eighth grader, clutched a healthy stack of coupons she had earned for checking in and straightening books, she said.
“I’m shopping for my two sisters,” said Holleran. “I like it, and there’s a great selection.”
Sieve and Becker are grateful for all the donations received, but one donor is worthy of a special shout-out, according to Sieve.
“Kurt Larson, of Larson Printing, donates Raider gear, scarves, t-shirts, duffel bags and sweatshirts,” said Sieve, naming a sampling of the new items Larson provides.
Donations from community members fuel the sale and are welcome at any time; Sieve says people can drop off items at the NMS office.
“We also have a Mother’s Day sale in May so kids can find gifts for women who are important in their lives,” said Sieve.
The staff realize middle schoolers are at an awkward age when they can’t hold “real” part-time jobs and aren’t licensed drivers who can get to stores easily on their own but are aware of what’s being given to them — and they have a desire to give back. And, since the school environment is all about education, finding lighthearted and positive ways to promote reading is a worthy goal.
“Our Media Center is accessible and welcoming,” said Becker. “With the crazy year we all had last year, the students didn’t have anything to get excited about — but now there is this.”